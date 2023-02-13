AP_961670657479

A Southwest passenger plane prepares to land during a winter storm at Oakland International airport on Jan 5, 2016.

 Examiner file photo

Bay Area travelers will soon have another option when flying to one of the East Coast’s busiest hubs.

Southwest Airlines announced on Friday that the airline is restoring its nonstop service from Oakland International Airport to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

You May Also Like