Bay Area travelers will soon have another option when flying to one of the East Coast’s busiest hubs.
Southwest Airlines announced on Friday that the airline is restoring its nonstop service from Oakland International Airport to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).
The airline discontinued the route after Dec., 2020.
Flights will operate daily from the airport starting in September, aboard Southwest’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircrafts, which seat 175 passengers and are fueled by sustainable aviation fuel.
The direct flights will run each day from Oakland at 11:10 a.m. and arrive at BWI at 7:20 p.m., local time. Meanwhile, westbound flights will depart BWI at 10:05 a.m. and land in Oakland at 12:50 p.m.
BWI, located nine miles south of Baltimore and 32 miles northeast of Washington D.C., is among the top 10 busiest travel routes in the Bay Area, with nearly 4,600 passengers flying daily between the two regions in 2019, Oakland Airport officials said.
This is the only available direct Southwest flight to and from BWI in the Bay Area, as neither Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport nor San Francisco International Airport offer the service.
In addition, Southwest announced that they will increase the frequency of flights between Oakland and Nashville to five times per week (everyday except Tuesday and Wednesday), also starting in September.
Eastbound flights will leave Oakland at 10:20 a.m. and arrive in Nashville at 4:40 p.m., while westbound flights will depart Nashville at 1:25 p.m. and land in Oakland at 4:00 p.m.
“Oakland International Airport is proud to announce the addition of these key transcontinental flights,” Bryant L. Francis, Director of Aviation at the Port of Oakland, said in a release. “Both destinations are in high demand here in the Bay Area across both leisure and business markets. We encourage the traveling public to fly the East Bay way when visiting these exciting destinations.”
Oakland is home to Southwest’s largest operation in California, while Southwest is the airport’s busiest passenger carrier.