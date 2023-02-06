waymo

Autonomous-vehicle company Waymo is now authorized to offer driverless rides in San Francisco and several other Bay Area cities.

 Waymo

In a recent tweet, President Joe Biden said that on his watch, the great American road trip is going electric. If Waymo has anything to say about it, it will also be driverless — just as soon as each state decides on their rules of the autonomously navigated road. So far, state borders have denoted very different approaches. 

Arizona and California, two of the most prominent autonomous vehicle (AV) testing states, have adopted regulation and reporting standards that are in stark contrast. The polarity highlights the uncharted path forward for AVs as states and cities attempt to strike a balance between innovation and information. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

Tags

You May Also Like