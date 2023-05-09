If you’re dreading a visit to the lavatories on a long international flight to SFO, think of it as a service to public health.
The airport is hosting an initiative from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor wastewater collected during international flights for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Along with the CDC, Concentric by Ginkgo, a public health biosecurity firm, has set up a device that automatically samples wastewater from arriving international flights, which is then sent to a laboratory for testing.
Global travel played a significant role in the pandemic’s spread, the Chief of CDC's Travelers' Health Branch, Dr. Cindy Friedman, said in a press release. Testing wastewater on airplanes offers a method of early detection of new variants and other pathogens that pose a potential threat to public safety.
“Biology doesn’t respect borders, and airports and other ports of entry are critical nodes for monitoring the spread of pathogens,” said Matt McKnight, general manager of biosecurity at Ginkgo Bioworks, in the release.
Like entry ports, wastewater — the waste we flush down toilets, sinks or showers — has been critical to tracking the pandemic’s impact and reach. The method is faster than testing every individual in a given area and accounts for infected individuals that may not be testing or reporting their infection, Kara Nelson, professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Berkeley, told The Examiner in 2020.
“Wastewater naturally pools the waste from hundreds to even millions of people in a single sample, so if you can collect a representative sample of wastewater and analyze it, you can gain a tremendous amount of information that you likely couldn’t gain through testing people individually,” said Nelson.
San Francisco wastewater has been assessed for COVID-19 through the Stanford University-based Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network since 2020. In recent months, SCAN’s data has shown an overall trend down in COVID-19 detection in San Francisco’s wastewater. Individual testing data from The City coincides with that trend. Since the start of 2023, cases peaked at the beginning of March with a 7-day rolling average of 98 new cases per day. In May, new cases per day have hovered around 40 with the same rolling average.
In February, San Francisco and the state of California formally ended their COVID-19 public health emergency declarations. On May 5, the World Health Organization chose to no longer designate the pandemic as a public health emergency of international concern, and the United States' national emergency will expire on May 11. But that doesn’t mean the world is done grappling with the virus, said WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“This virus is here to stay,” said Ghebreyesus at a news conference on May 5. “The worst thing any country could do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about.”