SFO has nearly 70 dining options across its four terminals, which Food & Wine called “representative of the Bay Area’s vibrant culinary scene.”

Planes aren’t the only thing taking off at San Francisco International Airport. So is its food scene.

The travel hub was voted by Food & Wine readers as the best airport for food in America, the publication announced on Monday.

