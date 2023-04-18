Planes aren’t the only thing taking off at San Francisco International Airport. So is its food scene.
The travel hub was voted by Food & Wine readers as the best airport for food in America, the publication announced on Monday.
SFO has nearly 70 dining options across its four terminals, which Food & Wine called “representative of the Bay Area’s vibrant culinary scene.”
Among the top dining choices listed by the magazine were “Cat Cora’s Kitchen,” created by Iron Chef Cat Cora, “Mustards Bar & Grill,” a sister restaurant of the famed Napa Valley establishment of the same name, “Koi Palace,” one the Bay Area’s top rated Dim Sum eateries, which has two airport locations, and lastly, for those who need a pick me up after a red-eye flight, there’s “Roasting Plant Coffee,” which features customizable brews all the way down to which bean is used.
The rest of the top 10 airports to grub in were, in order, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Portland International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
“We are truly thrilled that SFO has been named the Best Airport for Food in America,” SFO director Ivar C. Satero said in a release. “Our concessions team has worked hard to create a dining experience rich in diversity, combining Bay Area favorites with globally-recognized brands. Being honored by the readers of such an established culinary publication is the ultimate validation of our staff’s efforts.”
The rankings were part of Food & Wine’s first ever reader’s choice awards which, in addition to ranking culinary airports, voted on the nation's best restaurants and bars, as well as the top food cities, hotels, airlines, and cruises.
Digital Producer
@gregoryhwong
Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner.
