Hundreds of workers at San Francisco International Airport plan to hold an all-day demonstration on Thursday to call for higher wages and safer working conditions.
A large swath of airport screeners and passenger service workers, such as those who clean planes, handle baggage, and assist wheelchair passengers, along with other airport workers in solidarity, plan to mobilize through a variety of protests, including a car caravan beginning at 11 a.m.
The demonstrations are part of a nationwide day of action from workers across 15 of the busiest airports in the U.S., including New York, Chicago and Seattle, which control 45% of all domestic air travel, according to a release by the union "SEIU-United Service Workers West," which represents the SFO employees. The workers are primarily demanding higher wages, which they claim has been the source of significant staffing retention issues in recent months.
“We are still continuing to see a strain on the system and there’s no sign of that abating at the moment"
“What we’re trying to do mostly is impress upon the airports and the airlines and the general public that we’ve been neglected, we’ve been abused,” Joe Grandov, baggage screener and one of the union’s executive board member, told the Examiner. “There’s a huge retention problem because they’re not paying us what we need to be able to survive.”
“Nationwide we’ve seen where all the airlines have been getting billions and billions of dollars in bailouts. And the rest of us have been let go. We’ve been bailed off instead of bailed out.”
The mobilization will occur across the airport throughout the day. Grandov, who’s worked at the airport for almost 10 years, said they could potentially take more action in the future.
“Why bust funds to try to make things happen here when you could work for McDonald’s and make $23 an hour, when you can’t make that here at the airport?” he said. “San Francisco especially because it is one of the most expensive places to live in the country, so here we’ve worked hard to try to get the cost of living and lots of different things in place, but the companies are finding lots of ways to sneak out of it by doing different things.”
“We’ve seen gas prices go through the roof. We’ve seen bridge tolls are going up. All our expenses have gone up. But our salaries, our pay has not. Quite the contrary, quite the opposite,” he added.
The action comes just over two months after the SFO food service workers ended a two day strike and agreed to a new contract with increased pay. Grandov said he knows those same employees will stand in solidarity with the disgruntled service workers.
The employees hope Thursday's actions lead to good faith negotiations.
“I know many people here that are working two jobs, that are going from one company and then immediately going to another company just so they have enough hours to support their families,” Grandov said. “It shouldn’t have to happen that way.”
It’s unclear how Thursday’s demonstration will impact travel, if at all, at SFO. The Examiner reached out to the airport for comment on the planned action and did not receive a response prior to publication.