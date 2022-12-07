SFO

The international departures area at San Francisco International Airport.

 Kevin Hume, SF Examiner

Hundreds of workers at San Francisco International Airport plan to hold an all-day demonstration on Thursday to call for higher wages and safer working conditions.

A large swath of airport screeners and passenger service workers, such as those who clean planes, handle baggage, and assist wheelchair passengers, along with other airport workers in solidarity, plan to mobilize through a variety of protests, including a car caravan beginning at 11 a.m.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

