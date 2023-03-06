Bay Area air travelers are apparently spoiled.
The region is home to two of the best airport customer experiences in the world, according to new survey data.
Airport Council International (ACI) — an organization of airport authorities aimed at "promoting excellence in airport management and operations" — on Monday released its annual Airport Service Quality Awards, which recognize the best airports worldwide for “excellence in customer experience.” The awards are based on satisfaction surveys collected by the company on the day of travel from passengers arriving and departing from over 400 airports across the globe during the previous year. Over 465,000 surveys were tabulated in 2022.
The survey data measured over 30 “performance indicators” of the passenger experience such as ease of finding your way, check-in and shopping and dining offerings. “This gives the most complete picture of the passenger experience journey at each airport and provides global benchmarks for the industry,” the organization said in a release.
The awards recognized airports with the top 20% overall satisfaction score by size and region.
You might like
It's not quite time for The City to dry off just yet, according to forecasts
Montana famously donned the jersey in not one, but two Super Bowls
Biig Piig, Robyn Hitchcock, Circa Waves and Betty Who light up local venues in March
San Francisco International Airport was one of two top ranked airports for airports which service over 40 million passengers per year, along with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Meanwhile, San Jose Mineta International Airport was also one of the 11 North American and 69 total worldwide airports honored, and the only one in the 15 to 25 million annual passenger range.
The other top ranked airports for customer experience were Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport, Indianapolis International Airport, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and Fort McMurray International Airport in Alberta, Canada.
“The passenger is the centre of everything, and this is reflected in every aspect of the Airport Service Quality program. Travelers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of these airport,” Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World, said in a statement.
ACI last year also awarded SFO with a Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation, the first of any North American airport, a recognition of its "greenhouse gas reduction from its own operations as well as collaboration with third parties, such as airlines and service providers, in reduction strategies."