Approximately 85% of flights out of San Francisco International Airport were on time in 2022.

 By Joshua Sabatini

Over a five-year average, San Francisco International Airport had the worst delay rate of the top 10 busiest airports in the country but there are signs of improvement.

These findings come courtesy of a new study from Insurance Ranked, a review site which helps consumers find the best companies in financial services. The site examined Bureau of Transportation Statistics data over a five-year period, which began in January 2017 and concluded last September, to see which ones were best at getting travelers to their destinations. 

