Over a five-year average, San Francisco International Airport had the worst delay rate of the top 10 busiest airports in the country but there are signs of improvement.
These findings come courtesy of a new study from Insurance Ranked, a review site which helps consumers find the best companies in financial services. The site examined Bureau of Transportation Statistics data over a five-year period, which began in January 2017 and concluded last September, to see which ones were best at getting travelers to their destinations.
SFO had the worst delay rate at 22.5%. According to Insurance Ranked, the airport saw over 26% of its planes running late in December 2021. However this figure was down from 33% in December 2019.
The site noted that weather conditions, such as fog, had the possibility of thwarting arrivals but "only when the airport is already busy" as planes aren't "permitted to land close together on parallel runways" in low visibility.
After a rough start, SFO spent the bulk of 2022 turning the tide as most of their flights were on time. Additionally, the airport was recognized as one of the best in the country by the Wall Street Journal thanks to a "one-two punch" of top-notch amenities and more reliable flights.
Insurance Ranked named Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson Airport as its busiest but most efficient airport. It led the pack with an on-time rate of 85.6% and a delay rate of 12.8%. Charlotte Douglas International Airport came in second place with an on-time rate of 83.8% and a delay rate of 12.8%.