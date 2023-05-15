spotlight SFO hits post-pandemic passenger milestone, expects busy summer By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer | James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roughly 140,000 travelers are expected to pass through SFO on May 26, which is the first day of the summer travel season for the airline industry. Craig Lee/The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As it forecasts a busy summer travel season, San Francisco International Airport just hit a post-pandemic milestone.For the first time since March 2020, more than 70,000 passengers per day passed through SFO’s checkpoints last Thursday and Friday, the airport announced today.Having surpassed this threshold, airport officials are now expecting the highest levels of passenger traffic since the pandemic began.Roughly 140,000 travelers are expected to pass through SFO on May 26, which is the first day of the summer travel season for the airline industry. In total, the airport predicts that it will serve 14.9 million travelers between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which represents about 85% of summer travel levels in 2019.The news comes as tourism-related spending in San Francisco is on the rise, according to a recent report from Visit California. The study, released earlier this month, found that travel spending reached $12.2 billion in 2022 — an increase of 71% over the previous year.SFO has been introducing new routes and reestablishing previously existing ones to accommodate for summer travel. Flight destinations include Rome, London, Tokyo, Madrid and Barcelona.Last month, SFO reopened its AirTrain station at Harvey Milk Terminal 1 as part of a phased reopening that reconnected the terminal to the rest of its people mover following two years of construction. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com @jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Tourism Aviation James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Contra Costa, Marin join $7.5M CVS settlement over expired meds, baby food Updated 44 min ago Castro bakery, SF point fingers in smashed door saga Updated 7 min ago SF supe, prez call for state, federal probe of Banko Brown killing Updated 1 hr ago BART adding early trains for Bay to Breakers this weekend Updated 1 hr ago New scam targets owners of lost pets, says SF Animal Care & Control Updated 1 hr ago DA publishes video of Banko Brown killing at SF Walgreens Updated 2 hrs ago Our Partners The Untold Story: When Redevelopment Built A SOMA Community Instead Of Tearing It Down Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco