SFO travelers check in

Roughly 140,000 travelers are expected to pass through SFO on May 26, which is the first day of the summer travel season for the airline industry.

As it forecasts a busy summer travel season, San Francisco International Airport just hit a post-pandemic milestone.

For the first time since March 2020, more than 70,000 passengers per day passed through SFO’s checkpoints last Thursday and Friday, the airport announced today.

