San Francisco International Airport AirTrain

When it first opened twenty years ago, SFO's AirTrain was the largest people mover on the continent.

San Francisco International Airport is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its people mover on Friday. 

The AirTrain began operations in 2003 when it connected all four terminals to SFO's rental car center. Completed at a cost of $430 million, it was the largest people mover on the continent, capable of moving 3,0000 people per hour in each direction.

