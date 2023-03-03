The AirTrain began operations in 2003 when it connected all four terminals to SFO's rental car center. Completed at a cost of $430 million, it was the largest people mover on the continent, capable of moving 3,0000 people per hour in each direction.
Ivar Satero, SFO's airport director, thinks of the AirTrain as "the original autonomous clean energy vehicle. It truly helped SFO transform into the modern facility travelers know today, while charting a course for our environmental leadership in air travel," he said.
The system's fleet of 41 clean energy electric vehicles have top speeds of 30 miles per hour and run along more than six miles of fully automated concrete guideways. The Blue Line transports passengers to the rental car center and long-term parking garage while the Red Line loops around all terminals.
SFO completed a $259 million construction project in May 2021 that extended the AirTrain to the airport's long-term parking facility, whose transportation was previously provided by shuttle bus. The move is expected to eliminate 600,000 miles of trips annually, according to airport officials.
"With the extension of the system to serve our on-airport hotel and long-term parking facilities, we've ensured the AirTrain continues to achieve its original goals: to transport passengers safely and efficiently while reducing roadway congestion and greenhouse gas emissions," said Satero.