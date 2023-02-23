Zipair plane
Another international airline is preparing to put its wheels down in The City.

San Francisco International Airport announced Feb. 23 that Zipair, a Japanese low-cost airline, plans to start nonstop service from SFO to Tokyo's Narita International Airport this summer. The company will operate the flights with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft

Zipair, a Japanese low-cost airline, plans to start nonstop service from SFO to Tokyo's Narita International Airport, above, this summer. 

