Another international airline is preparing to put its wheels down in The City.
San Francisco International Airport announced Feb. 23 that Zipair, a Japanese low-cost airline, plans to start nonstop service from SFO to Tokyo's Narita International Airport this summer. The company will operate the flights with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
"We are truly excited to welcome Zipair service between SFO and Tokyo this summer," said Ivar Satero, SFO's airport director. "We thank Zipair for choosing SFO and are committed to making this new service a success."
Zipair was founded in 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines. The company is based at Tokyo-Narita and operates a fleet of four Boeing 787 aircrafts, which seat 290 passengers with 18 full-flat seats and 272 standard seats.
Additionally, all passengers enjoy complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, inflight food, beverages and shopping through a contactless mobile ordering system on their trips.
San Francisco is the fourth United States destination to be serviced by Zipair. The airline began flying to and from Honolulu in Dec. 2020, roughly two years after its founding.
Zipair then expanded to California in December 2021 with service to and from Los Angeles International Airport. Last December, San Jose became the first Bay Area city and third U.S. city to be serviced by the airline.