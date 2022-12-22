Roman Colosseum

Hop on at SFO, hop off to the Roman Colosseum within reach. 

Before you can ‘do as the Romans do’, you’ve got to get to Rome. And that just became a whole lot easier for San Franciscans.

The San Francisco International airport has announced a new non-stop route from SFO to Rome–Fiumicino International Airport, operated by Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), the airline owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

ITA Airways plane

ITA Airways’ route will begin operations July 1, 2023 with three flights a week and eventually ramp up to five weekly flights on August 2, 2023.

