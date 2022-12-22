Before you can ‘do as the Romans do’, you’ve got to get to Rome. And that just became a whole lot easier for San Franciscans.
The San Francisco International airport has announced a new non-stop route from SFO to Rome–Fiumicino International Airport, operated by Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), the airline owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.
“We are truly proud to welcome the flag carrier of Italy to SFO,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero in a press release. “We know how great the demand is for nonstop service between San Francisco and Rome, and we are thrilled that ITA will be providing our customers with a fantastic option for nonstop flights in 2023.”
San Francisco International Airport will see "more flights returning in the coming weeks from various Asian markets"
This will be the second red carpet rolled out for a nonstop SFO-Rome route in 2023, the first was announced in October and hosted by United Airlines. Passengers flying to Rome from the Bay Area averaged 317 people per day this summer, said Doug Yakel, a spokesperson for SFO.
ITA Airways’ route will begin operations July 1, 2023 with three flights a week and eventually ramp up to five weekly flights on August 2, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase Dec. 22 across all ITA Airways sales channels. United Airlines will beat them to the sky by a few weeks, beginning their nonstop service on May 23, 2023.
ITA began operations in November 2021 with just one international destination — New York City. Since then, their U.S. routes have steadily expanded, with San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
“Today, we offer 9 intercontinental destinations in North and South America and Asia, and the new flights to Washington and San Francisco are proof of our growth,” said Fabio Maria Lazzerini, CEO and General Director of ITA Airways in a press release.
The company serves around 60 destinations in total, spanning Italian, European and international markets. The Airbus A350, part of the company’s all-Airbus fleet, will run the Rome-San Francisco route.