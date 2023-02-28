San Francisco International Airport announced Feb. 28 that Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost Norwegian airline, will launch nonstop service from SFO to London-Gatwick Airport on July 1, 2023. Three flights will be flown per week between the two airports with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
Following pandemic-induced disruptions, the last few months have seen SFO reintroduce major routes while simultaneously launching others. London has remained the airport's most popular international travel destination, followed by Hong Kong.
Mayor London Breed said that she "personally visited Gatwick Airport to meet with officials there in March 2022 as part of a multi-city European tour to promote the recovery of air travel to San Francisco."
"This announcement from Norse Atlantic Airways represents the culmination of those efforts and I thank them for choosing San Francisco for their growth plans," she added.
Norse Atlantic Airways was founded in March 2021 by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen. The company offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, mostly between Europe and the United States. It has a fleet of 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
San Francisco is now the fifth U.S. city to be served by Norse Atlantic, following New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. European cities served include Berlin, Rome and Paris.
Norse Atlantic Airways' announcement makes it the latest low-cost airline to set up shop at SFO. Last week, Zipair, a Japanese airline, announced that nonstop service between SFO and Tokyo will begin this summer.