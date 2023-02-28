Norse Atlantic Airways

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Norse Atlantic Airways, prepares to land in Berlin.

Fancy a trip across the pond this summer? 

San Francisco International Airport announced Feb. 28 that Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost Norwegian airline, will launch nonstop service from SFO to London-Gatwick Airport on July 1, 2023. Three flights will be flown per week between the two airports with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. 

