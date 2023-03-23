SFO travelers check in

According to Routes, San Francisco International Airport has shown a strong recovery from the pandemic's impacts on air travel.

It's often said that comebacks are greater than setbacks and that's the case of San Francisco International Airport, according to one member of the aviation industry. 

SFO was named a 2023 Routes Americas award winner for its success in pandemic recovery. Routes Americas is an "air service development forum uniting the Americas, bringing together senior decision-makers from the region's leading airlines, airports and other aviation stakeholders." 

