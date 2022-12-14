Muni customers ride T Third along Central Subway

The new-look T will operate every 10 minutes between 6 a.m. and midnight on weekdays, and every 12 minutes between 8 a.m. and midnight on weekends. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The T Third Street line will get a new look when the long-awaited San Francisco Central Subway opens on a full-time basis next month, and it could change your trip downtown.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority officials on Tuesday revealed that the T will operate every 10 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight on weekdays. It will also run every 12 minutes between 8 a.m. and midnight on weekends.

