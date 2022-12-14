San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority officials on Tuesday revealed that the T will operate every 10 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight on weekdays. It will also run every 12 minutes between 8 a.m. and midnight on weekends.
Separating from the K Ingleside line, the T will no longer turn onto King Street beginning on Jan. 7. Nor will it run along the Embarcadero and Market Street.
The S.F. Municipal Transit Authority announced that the project would have a soft launch on Nov 19 — and fares will be waived in November and December.
Riders will be able to board at any of the four stops along the Central Subway line. All four stations are brand new: Chinatown, Union Square, Yerba Buena/Moscone and 4th & Brannan.
The subway is already connected to BART and Muni Metro, as well; riders can walk underground from Powell Street to the Central Subway station at Union Square/Market Street.
Initially, SFMTA will be running weekend-only service on the new subway line. The "soft launch" is intended to ease travel for shoppers over the holidays. After the start date in January, service will increase to seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.
Scroll through our gallery below for a first look at MUNI's newest transportation line.
Instead, the T will stop at Fourth and Brannan streets, as well as the new Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street and Chinatown-Rose Pak stops. It will continue to go as far south as Sunnydale, while the K Ingleside will now travel from Embarcadero to Balboa Park.
Beginning on Jan. 7, SFMTA will also run special event service during Golden State Warriors home games. The S Chase Center line will run from Chinatown-Rose Pak station to UCSF/Chase Center every 10 minutes, in addition to the T.
Riders can transfer at Powell to the Union Square/Market Street station if they're headed to Sunnydale, while anyone connecting to other Muni Metro routes or BART from Union Square/Market Streets will need to follow signs on the platform in the direction of Stockton and Ellis streets. The former transfer can be made entirely underground by walking along the concourse.
SFMTA said the new Central Subway stations have the longest escalators in the U.S. west of the Mississippi River, as well as two glass elevators on each level. Muni riders who need to use the elevators at Union Square/Market Street should use the fare gates at the center of the concourse, according to the agency, rather than those on the street.