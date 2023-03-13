“I could be wearing sweatpants right now,” you were already thinking on your commute downtown, when the train stopped at the corner of Church and Duboce and its operator ordered you out.
It happens to the best of us.
Six times, to be exact.
Muni had a series of six failures of its Duboce track switch last month, causing train delays and frustrating commuters. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency now says repairs were made and there haven’t been any further delays in the weeks since.
Each disruption — which according to the agency lasted about an hour on average — forced N and J riders to disembark and catch subway service from Church Station, which during rush hour quickly filled up like it was 2019 again.
The Transportation Management Center (TMC), which serves as the brains of the operation, temporarily lost connection with the inbound switch that serves the N and J lines, which both head downtown via a tunnel at the corner of Church and Duboce. This happened on six different occasions between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24.
While the connection was lost, N and J trains couldn’t enter the tunnel.
Outlining the problem to the SFMTA Board of Directors last week, SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin described the switch as a “critical point in the entire network” and acknowledged the shuffle to Church Station caused by a switch outage is “annoying.”
“It also interrupts the overall flow in the whole subway,” Tumlin said. “We don’t want problems there.”
As the agency looks to win back riders — and the fares they pay — it lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, its ability to provide steady service is key. According to its annual community survey in 2022, “Providing frequent service" and "Providing reliability" are key factors for rider satisfaction.
Since Feb. 24, things have been operating smoothly.
“Electronic maintenance technicians were able to troubleshoot and reset the switch each time, identifying and repairing several key components where necessary,” Stephen Chun, an SFMTA spokesperson, told The Examiner. “The switch has been trouble-free since the last repair, and maintenance of way teams continue to monitor and perform regular inspections.”
Starting March 16 and lasting through March 22, the agency will close the subway early at 9:30 p.m. between Embarcadero and West Portal to conduct improvements and repairs throughout the system.
