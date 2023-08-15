Over the objections of merchants, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will move forward with a project to improve public transit on Geary Boulevard.
The agency's $48 million plan — the highlight of which are new transit-only lanes between 15th and 25th Avenue — is expected to improve bus performance and pedestrian safety on Geary Boulevard.
Despite centering on just a tiny stretch of San Francisco's extensive road and public transit network, the proposal drew intense interest from transit advocates, business owners, and elected officials.
Fearing the impact that a net loss of 31 nearby parking spots would have on their already-struggling businesses, Geary merchants asked that SFMTA at least delay the "quick-build" components of the project set to begin later this year.
Sean Kim, owner of Joe's Ice Cream on Geary, highlighted the toll the pandemic already took on his business in testimony during an SFMTA Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.
"We don't have (the) luxury to survive any further disruption," Kim said.
Transit and environmental advocates rallied behind the project, which they argued would make service more reliable and encourage more residents to take transit.
Cyrus Hall, an organizer of Faster Safer Geary, said there was "no evidence" that stalling the infrastructure upgrades "will bring the economic revitalization the merchants seek." Many champions of the plan contended that, contrary to merchants' concerns, the transit improvements would serve as a boon to the Richmond economy.
Board member Steve Heminger said the Geary plan is "straight up the gut complying with" The City's transit-first policy.
"That doesn't mean there's no room for accommodations, there's no room for compromise," Heminger said. "There's clearly been a lot of that."
The board unanimously approved the plan on Tuesday, but several of its members implored the agency to provide assistance to impacted businesses.
The three-month stretch of "quick-build" work, set to begin later this year, includes the painting of white transit-only lanes that will allow buses to more easily breeze through the Richmond. But it will also mean shifting parking along Geary Boulevard from angled to parallel spaces, which will reduce storefront convenience for motorists.
The next, more extensive phase of construction — which includes a more intrusive repaving of the roadway and painting of red transit-lanes — will not begin until late 2026.
SFMTA officials warned that delaying the installation of about half of the transit-only lanes until 2025 would save 18 parking spaces, but would cost $200,000, hundreds of hours of agency staff time, and cut into the time savings bus riders can expect.
The "quick-build" phase of the project is slated to begin and end within this calendar year, but it marks only the beginning of what will be a tumultuous several years on Geary.
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is slated to begin utility upgrades on the street in 2025 and into 2027. The safety and transit components of the SFMTA project will not begin until late 2026, and will last through 2027.
On Tuesday, the board approved a revised plan that will shift the proposed rapid transit lanes from center-running — like the ones on newly remodeled Van Ness Avenue — to side-running lanes like the ones already installed east of Arguello Boulevard on Geary.
The shift to side-running lanes will allow the agency to preserve the center median and keep it consistent with the rest of Geary — at the cost of some parking — while also keeping construction minimally intrusive.
The plan is a continuation of the agency's broader Geary Boulevard project, which included the installation of rapid transit lanes and other improvements east of Stanyan Street that wrapped up in 2021.
The agency stressed that all of this upheaval is worth it.
The average 38-Geary rider could expect to see a time savings of 5.5 minutes on a roundtrip commute when all is said and done, a small daily improvement that amounts to more than 22 hours over the course of a year.
And the agency points out that about one-third of people traveling east on Geary at 25th Avenue are in buses. Thus, the transit-only lanes are simply a way of adjusting the street's infrastructure to match who's actually using it.
The proposal also aims to make Geary — which is on The City's high-injury network — much safer. It will do so by eliminating 11 unprotected left turns, installing a dozens of bulb-outs and median refuges for pedestrians, and retiming signals to allow pedestrians more time to cross the street.
In addition to transit-only lanes, the project includes the shifting of several bus stops to make them more accessible to riders and enable them to use the transit-priority signal system.
But the proposal has met fierce opposition from well-organized merchants along Geary Boulevard, who have found a sympathetic champion in their district supervisor, Connie Chan. Many have stressed that the risks posed by further disruption — after years of the COVID-19 pandemic — are existential.
The agency attempted to offset some of those impacts by adding parking spaces on neighboring cross avenues, limiting the net parking reduction down from more than 100 spaces in the initial plan to less than a few dozen now.
The new parallel parking along Geary will actually help businesses maintain spaces while the SFPUC carries out construction, which would encroach on the angled spaces, according to the SFMTA.
Though some merchants compared the project to the similar project on Van Ness Avenue, the agency would rather it be compared to the work on the rest of Geary, which it said has been popular with riders and significantly improved the 38 line.
The SFMTA claimed that the improvements on Geary will be complete within about three years, whereas the work on Van Ness stretched on for six years.
Chan sent a letter to SFMTA leadership last week calling for the agency to delay implementation and describing SFMTA leadership as "idealogue bureaucrats."
"San Francisco can achieve an equitable local economy that supports local businesses while also improving and building mixed-use housing development along our transit corridors," Chan wrote.
Even Mayor London Breed weighed in, voicing support for the project in a letter to the SFMTA board on Tuesday.