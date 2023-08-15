38-Geary at Ninth Avenue in the Richmond District

A 38-Geary Muni bus pulls away from a stop at Geary Boulevard and Ninth Avenue in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. 

Over the objections of merchants, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will move forward with a project to improve public transit on Geary Boulevard.

The agency's $48 million plan — the highlight of which are new transit-only lanes between 15th and 25th Avenue — is expected to improve bus performance and pedestrian safety on Geary Boulevard.

