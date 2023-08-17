David Chiu

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, pictured above at a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, has asked state regulators to pause Cruise and Waymo's imminent expansion within The City. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu has asked state regulators to pause the imminent expansion of robotaxis in The City, citing safety concerns.

Chiu's office confirmed to The Examiner on Thursday morning that he filed administrative motions with the California Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday, six days after the state regulators approved Cruise and Waymo's plans to expand their autonomous vehicle operations without restrictions in The City.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite