San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu has asked state regulators to pause the imminent expansion of robotaxis in The City, citing safety concerns.
Chiu's office confirmed to The Examiner on Thursday morning that he filed administrative motions with the California Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday, six days after the state regulators approved Cruise and Waymo's plans to expand their autonomous vehicle operations without restrictions in The City.
The motions, filed separately for Cruise and Waymo and on behalf of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, San Francisco County Transportation Agency and the San Francisco Planning Department, would stay the commission's approvals while The City seeks another hearing.
"When deploying powerful, new technology, safety should be the top priority. We have seen that this technology is not yet safe, and poor AV performance has interfered with the life-saving operations of first responders," Chiu told the outlet. "San Francisco will suffer serious harms from this unfettered expansion, which outweigh whatever impacts AV companies may experience from a minimal pause in commercial deployment. The City is simply requesting the CPUC preserve the status quo while it seeks rehearing."
Chiu's office said in a statement that it plans to file the application for another hearing within weeks. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported on the city attorney's plans.
Waymo told The Examiner in a statement on Thursday morning that it will "closely" follow the city attorney's motion.
"We fully support the CPUC's carefully considered decision to authorize Waymo to charge fares for driverless rides," a spokesperson said.
Cruise, meanwhile, was much more critical of the city attorney's move.
"It's unfortunate to see the city use public resources to bypass that decision and restrict a technology with an excellent safety record used by tens of thousands of SF residents," Cruise spokesperson Hannah Lindow told The Examiner on Thursday.
The CPUC approved Cruise and Waymo's expansion in a 3-1 vote during a nearly seven-hour hearing on Aug. 10, following the vociferous objections of city officials, first responders and labor groups.
A pair of unions partnering with Cruise to install chargers and provide facilities support — SEIU Local 87 and IBEW Local 6 — spoke in support of the CPUC allowing robotaxis' expansion, as did some disability advocates.
Cruise's network of self-driving cars experienced significant disruptions a day after the vote and during the Outside Lands music festival, with the company citing infrastructure issues with The City's cellular service. As many as 10 cars stalled in North Beach that same night, which the company told The Examiner stemmed from intentional interference with one of their vehicles.
Waymo, Cruise's chief competitor in San Francisco, confirmed to The Examiner in a statement that it informed customers on Wednesday that charges for rides begin on Monday. The Alphabet subsidiary said riders could face surge pricing on nights and weekends, and that wheelchair accessible service will remain free for the time being.