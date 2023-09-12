Aaron Peskin taps Clipper Card

Most San Francisco commuters, like Supervisor Aaron Peskin pictured above in 2018, have to tag on to Muni and other forms of public transportation using their Clipper Cards. Starting next summer, they can use their credit and debit cards. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

It should be easier for the tens of thousands of Dreamforce attendees to get around The City next year, if and when the massive tech conference returns to San Francisco.

Starting next summer, riders will be able to simply tap their credit or debit card at fare gates to pay for all Bay Area public transit agency rides, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission confirmed to The Examiner on Monday.

