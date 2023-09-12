It should be easier for the tens of thousands of Dreamforce attendees to get around The City next year, if and when the massive tech conference returns to San Francisco.
Starting next summer, riders will be able to simply tap their credit or debit card at fare gates to pay for all Bay Area public transit agency rides, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission confirmed to The Examiner on Monday.
This should be a welcome development for San Francisco visitors and infrequent transit riders, who often face challenges figuring out their way around a Clipper Card. Most Bay Area transit riders have to load funds onto the reloadable smart card that comes in the form of either a physical plastic copy or within a phone's digital wallet. The former requires a $3 activation fee.
"This is great news and progress," Lori Lincoln, spokesperson for San Francisco Travel, which advocates on behalf of The City's tourism industry, told The Examiner. "Once the transit agencies implement the new credit card payment system, it will help visitors more easily access and navigate Bay Area public transit. And with the easier payment process, hopefully more visitors will be encouraged to take public transit."
The changes are part of a revamped payment system the MTC calls "the next generation of Clipper." Public transportation systems in major cities around the world, including New York and London, already allow riders to make contactless payments with their credit or debit card.
Starting next summer, riders will be able to do the same in The City and around the Bay Area. You can still use your Clipper Card when the changes take effect next August, according to the agency.
"The original Clipper system is built on a technology foundation that's now almost 20 years old. So, it's time to upgrade to a new system with all the features customers already love, fixes for the things that frustrate them, and new features customers might not even know they wanted," MTC spokesperson John Goodwin told The Examiner.
Officials from BART, Muni, Caltrain, San Francisco Bay Ferry and the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District all confirmed to The Examiner they would adopt the upgrades.
Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said the contactless payments will make it "easier than ever" for riders to board their trains, while the Bay Ferry's Thomas Hall said they're "looking forward to the coming" evolution of Clipper. Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, a spokesperson for Golden Gate Ferry and Transit, said the agency is "excited for this additional way to pay for Bay Area transit that will help more people ride with ease."
Stephen Chun, spokesperson for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which operates Muni, said customers will still need to use Clipper Cards to receive discounts for seniors, students and people with disabilities or with low income.
The Bay Area transit agencies are making the changes as they stare down uncertain financial futures amid decreased ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Ferry eclipsed 80% of its pre-pandemic ridership levels in August, a level that no other Bay Area agency has approached.
Adina Levin, advocacy director for the nonprofit Seamless Bay Area, which advocates for a unified Bay Area transit system, called the change a "strong positive step forward to make public transportation easier to use by enabling people to pay for transit with a credit or debit card they already have."
"This will make it easier to use transit for impulse trips — for example going to a music festival or a ball game — without having to get a special card or navigate an unfamiliar ticket machine," she told The Examiner.
Levin added that another step forward that's "needed" is for residents to apply discounts — like those for seniors, students and low income people — to open payments. Levin said that MTC officials indicated at a meeting last week that they were "starting to look into this opportunity."
Dreamforce opens on Tuesday, and Salesforce's annual software conference is expected to bring up to 35,000 visitors to The City during the three-day event. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said last month that the conference could move from San Francisco next year due to concerns about crime, drug use and homelessness. The company has never held its in-person event outside of The City.