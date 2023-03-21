The Sundays in San Francisco's "Sunday Streets" are coming back this year, if not all of the streets.
This summer marks 15 years since the program began, and the nonprofit Livable City — alongside the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, public health department and the city itself — will close parts of the following neighborhoods to cars while hosting exhibitors, vendors and performers on select Sundays over the next few months:
- Bayview, May 21
- Tenderloin, June 4
- Valencia, July 30
- Western Addition, Sept. 24
- Excelsior, Oct. 15
Bayview will host a block party spanning at least three blocks, according to organizers, and the location of the Tenderloin and Western Addition block parties will be announced next month. Organizers said the format is a change from previous years, following "community requests for a more focused route."
Meanwhile, Valencia Street will close between Duboce Avenue and 26th Street on July 30, opening up more than a mile of streets in the Mission District. A mile-long stretch between Mission Street between Theresa/Avalon Street and Geneva Avenue will close on Oct. 15.
Each of the events will run between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Taking inspiration from Bogotá, Colombia's Ciclovía, which closes major streets between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays, Sunday Streets organizers say their mission is to bring open space and recreational opportunities to neighborhoods short on them and "(inspire) people to think about their streets as public spaces."
"We're proud of our collective impact on building more connected and vibrant communities. Sunday Streets strives to build power by uplifting San Francisco's unique and diverse people and cultures, continuing the global movement our way to actively shape how we want our city to look and feel — one that is joyous, healing, and thriving," Livable City's executive director, Darin Ow-Wing, said in a release on Tuesday.
Sunday Streets' latest iteration is the first since transit officials enshrined more than a dozen stretches of San Francisco as permanent slow streets. The SFMTA Board of Directors on Tuesday met to consider reauthorizing 20th Street as one, this time between Shotwell Street and Potrero Avenue.
Livable City, the Sunday Streets organizers, is also part of the coalition seeking to expand car-free hours along the Golden Gate Greenway, which spans between Jones and Leavenworth streets, to last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between April 1 and Nov. 4. The changes could be approved in a key hearing on Thursday.