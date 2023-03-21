Sunday Streets San Francisco Bayview

The Sundays in San Francisco's "Sunday Streets" are coming back this year, if not all of the streets.

 Courtesy: Sunday Streets

The Sundays in San Francisco's "Sunday Streets" are coming back this year, if not all of the streets.

This summer marks 15 years since the program began, and the nonprofit Livable City — alongside the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, public health department and the city itself — will close parts of the following neighborhoods to cars while hosting exhibitors, vendors and performers on select Sundays over the next few months:

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite