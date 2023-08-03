The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will reduce speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph on nearly two dozen streets throughout the busiest parts of The City.
On Tuesday, the agency's board voted to enforce slower speeds on 23 streets that crisscross Fisherman’s Wharf, Union Square, Chinatown and North Beach. The SFMTA will begin installing updated signs in September and finish by October of 2024, agency spokesperson Stephen Chun told The Examiner.
The agency also plans to conduct educational outreach to the merchants, businesses and residents to notify them of the changes.
The map below shows which of The City’s street segments will turn into 20 mph zones.
The alterations are part of the SFMTA’s “Vision Zero Action Strategy,” which launched in 2019 to improve safety on city streets and, eventually, have zero traffic fatalities. The SFMTA previously said that speeding is the leading cause of “severe and fatal” crashes in San Francisco.
The reductions were introduced following a new California law, passed in 2021, which permits cities to lower speed limits by 5 mph in business activity districts, or streets where at least half of the properties are used for dining or retail. Chun said San Francisco ultimately wants to become the first city in the state to reduce speed limits at every location the law allows it to.
Still, it remains unclear if lower speed limits are effective at reducing traffic injuries or deaths.
An SFMTA study evaluated the results of the 2022 speed limit changes and found that speed limit compliance decreased in every impacted street. It concluded that “there was essentially no change in egregious speeding” after the changes were implemented.
Last year, there were 39 traffic fatalities in The City, the highest annual total in a decade and up from 27 in 2021.