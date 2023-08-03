chinatown speed

A car speeds down Broadway Street in San Francisco’s Chinatown district Thursday, September 29, 2016.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will reduce speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph on nearly two dozen streets throughout the busiest parts of The City.

On Tuesday, the agency's board voted to enforce slower speeds on 23 streets that crisscross Fisherman’s Wharf, Union Square, Chinatown and North Beach. The SFMTA will begin installing updated signs in September and finish by October of 2024, agency spokesperson Stephen Chun told The Examiner.

