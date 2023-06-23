As San Francisco prepares for thousands from the Bay Area and beyond to swarm The City for one of its most iconic annual celebrations, public transit agencies are gearing up for Pride Parade crowds by rerouting lines or adding extra service.
The San Francisco Giants will also host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:05 p.m. at Oracle Park on Sunday, so commuters within and into The City should expect busy buses and trains.
Here's a rundown of what you can expect on Sunday.
Muni
Muni's downtown bus and cable car lines that cross Market Street will avoid it entirely until 8 p.m. on Sunday, as the parade runs from Market and Beale streets to Market and 8th beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The affected lines, which include the 5 Fulton, 14/14R Mission and 38/38R Geary, will be rerouted to Mission Street. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Market Street will close between Steuart Street and Van Ness Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Event trains connecting downtown San Francisco with Millbrae and Pleasant Hill, respectively, will run between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., then from 4 p.m. onward. BART said its busiest hours are expected from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., and then from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. as people leave the parade and festival.
Caltrain said Wednesday it will provide additional southbound service after the parade, as needed, but otherwise trains will leave the 4th and King station 58 minutes past the hour, every hour, between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Transit swag
Along with the extra service, BART and Caltrain are getting into the spirit of the event.
Caltrain workers will hand out "Ride with Pride" stickers on trains during the day, and a "welcome party" will greet riders at the San Francisco station with live music until 11 a.m.