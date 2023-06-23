BART riders exit Civic Center during SF Pride

BART riders exit the Civic Center station to watch the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 26, 2016, 

 Rachel Garner/Special to The Examiner

As San Francisco prepares for thousands from the Bay Area and beyond to swarm The City for one of its most iconic annual celebrations, public transit agencies are gearing up for Pride Parade crowds by rerouting lines or adding extra service.

The San Francisco Giants will also host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:05 p.m. at Oracle Park on Sunday, so commuters within and into The City should expect busy buses and trains.

