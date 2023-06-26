About 6,000 more riders piled on trains this year compared to last to attend the festivities, or 117% of pre-COVID ridership projections for an average Sunday in June for BART, which ran increased service for Pride.
Saturday’s ridership was also lifted by Pride events, reaching 110,000 riders, or 71% of pre-pandemic ridership.
But Sunday’s total was still significantly short of what the rail line used to attract for the festival. In 2019, the last Pride celebration before the pandemic brought public gatherings to a screeching halt, drew 235,000 riders onboard its trains – 40% more than they drew on Sunday, according to data shared with The Examiner by the transit agency.
BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said they’re hopeful these large event-fueled ridership swells can be a springboard for average days in the future.
The bombshell deal brings the guard's polarizing Warriors career to an end
“Big events such as Pride are important for BART because not only do they provide us with a ridership boost for the day, but they’re occasions when people who have not used BART since before the pandemic come back to the system and give us a chance,” he told The Examiner.
“It’s our hope that those riders will return more often after having a positive experience with BART getting to and from Pride,” he said.
The surge comes less than two weeks after BART experienced its second-best post-pandemic ridership day, boosted by both the Oakland A’s reverse boycott game and a K-pop concert at the Oakland Arena.