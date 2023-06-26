Spectators cheering for the Pride Parade

Spectators cheering for the Pride Parade in San Francisco on Sunday, June 25, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

BART reached another post-pandemic milestone over the weekend – but there’s a catch.

Buoyed by San Francisco Pride, BART carried 140,006 riders on Sunday – its busiest Sunday since the start of the pandemic.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags