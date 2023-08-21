San Francisco plans to immediately improve the intersection of 4th and King streets after a motorist struck and killed a four-year-old girl there last week.
Mayor London Breed directed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Monday to carry out several safety upgrades, including removing one of the two southbound right-turn-only lanes that feed from 4th to King and into the crosswalk where the girl and her parents were struck.
“Our streets and roads in San Francisco should be safe for everyone to enjoy without feeling their lives are in danger, which is why I have directed the SFMTA to take immediate action to prevent this from happening again,” Breed said in a statement.
The City will also adjust the traffic signal to show a yellow right turn arrow instead of a green light, indicating the need to yield to pedestrians.
Removing one of two turn lanes is expected to reduce the odds of a collision with a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Intersections throughout San Francisco with similar turn lanes will be analyzed for potential improvements, according to Breed’s office.
Breed also called Monday for improved safety measures at other sections of its “high-injury network,” or streets and intersections where it sees a disproportionate number of severe crashes and fatalities.
The adjustments to 4th and King were announced just days after a driver struck and killed a four-year-old girl who was being pushed in a stroller. The child’s parents were also taken to the hospital, and her father reportedly suffered serious injuries.
The intersection is especially busy, with pedestrians coming and going from nearby Caltrain and Muni stops while motorists pour on and off the adjacent freeway. Oracle Park is just a couple of blocks away.
The accident sparked immediate outcry from advocates for safe streets, who argued that the intersection’s design leads to regular collisions and near-misses.
“The tragic and unnecessary death of a 4-year-old on our streets underscores the dangerous design of our streets and the need to make policy and infrastructure improvements to make our streets safer as soon as possible,” Luke Bornheimer, a sustainable transportation advocate, wrote in a public call to action last week.
Advocates plan a rally for change to street infrastructure Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the site of the crash.
The City implemented its Vision Zero policy — which aims to reduce traffic deaths to zero — in 2014 but is falling further and further short of its goal. There were 39 traffic-related deaths in San Francisco in 2022, the highest number since 2007.
Fatal collisions in the three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 2020 to 2022, increased by 33% compared to the three years prior to the pandemic, according to a recent report compiled by the SFMTA.
Pedestrian fatalities, however, were down 1%, and pedestrian injuries declined by 34% during that time frame. Still, high-profile collisions have shaken The City, including the killing of a woman in the Sunset District last year by a driver who was allegedly under the influence.
Following the crash in SoMa, Karen Cartagena, 71, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and three counts of failure to yield to pedestrians.
The details of the incident remain under investigation, but the proposed street adjustments are the result of a “rapid response” team launched by the SFMTA in the wake of the crash, according to Breed’s office.
“SFMTA has the important and ongoing responsibility of managing a citywide street network that was originally built to prioritize vehicle speed and volumes, that should now better prioritize transit, walking and biking,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin wrote in a statement. “This tragedy reminds us of the urgency needed to accelerate safety investments to this intersection and critical streets across the City."