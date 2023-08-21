Memorial at the intersection of 4th and King Streets for a four-year-old girl killed by a driver

Flowers and a white stroller memorial as seen on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in San Francisco at the intersection of 4th and King Streets where a four-year-old girl was riding in a stroller pushed by her parents was killed by a driver around 5pm on August 15th. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco plans to immediately improve the intersection of 4th and King streets after a motorist struck and killed a four-year-old girl there last week.

Mayor London Breed directed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Monday to carry out several safety upgrades, including removing one of the two southbound right-turn-only lanes that feed from 4th to King and into the crosswalk where the girl and her parents were struck.

