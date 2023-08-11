BAAQMD Electric Vehicles

Many Californians are reluctant to make the switch to electric vehicles given concerns about access to reliable, fast charging networks.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

With electric vehicle sales increasing throughout the state, local officials are working to bridge the affordability gap among prospective buyers in The City while finding ways to fund and build a charging network to accommodate the shift.

Recent data shows that one out of every four new cars sold in California between April and June were electric, totaling 125,939 vehicle sales this quarter. In April, the state beat its goal of selling 1.5 million electric vehicles two years ahead of schedule.

