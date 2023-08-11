With electric vehicle sales increasing throughout the state, local officials are working to bridge the affordability gap among prospective buyers in The City while finding ways to fund and build a charging network to accommodate the shift.
Recent data shows that one out of every four new cars sold in California between April and June were electric, totaling 125,939 vehicle sales this quarter. In April, the state beat its goal of selling 1.5 million electric vehicles two years ahead of schedule.
But the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle remains out of reach for many. That’s why a host of regional and local agencies are working to find new funding streams to remove this barrier to entry by creating an affordable financing plan for prospective EV owners.
This week, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District created a loan guarantee for EV Life, a California-based startup focused on lowering the cost of financing an electric vehicle. Car buyers can apply for EV Life’s loan and use their qualified tax credits and rebates upfront to reduce monthly payments by up to $200.
Though the sticker price of an EV can be higher than a gas-powered vehicle, the cost of driving an EV is typically lower because of reduced fuel and maintenance costs.
But beyond the financing, many Californians are also reluctant to make the switch given concerns about access to reliable, fast charging networks.
That’s especially pronounced in cities like San Francisco, where a high number of residents live in multi-unit dwellings and lack access to overnight garage charging.
Ex // Top Stories
The man faces more than 30 years in prison and a more than $1 million fine
Harmonic Brewery's closure leaves hole in Dogpatch and has people worried about the future of brews in San Francisco
A complaint alleges the state water board has not performed a comprehensive review of its water quality standards in more than 10 years.
“We know that we will have to have something akin to an electric charging infrastructure in place to make sure that folks can get from one side of the city to the other or a trip out to the East Bay or the South Bay without having to stop every half hour to go charge somewhere,” said Joseph Piasecki, a policy and public relations coordinator at San Francisco’s Department of the Environment.
Last November, San Francisco secured funding for three fast-charging plazas, including one in Bayview Hunters Point. According to city officials, there are currently 104 publicly accessible fast chargers throughout The City, enough to accommodate roughly 14,000 EV drivers.
Still, the city will need to rapidly expand its network if it’s going to meet its climate goals. The City hopes that at least 80% of all trips within city limits will be low-carbon and at least 25% of private vehicles will be fully electric by 2030.
By 2040, San Francisco wants to reach net zero emissions city-wide, with 100% of The City’s private vehicles electrified.
Piasecki said local agencies have been collaborating with others at the state and federal levels to meet these benchmarks. For now, most collaborations involve applying for state and federal grants that support clean transportation.
“We have our eyes on … everything that is out there dollar-wise to bring these resources back to San Francisco and make sure we’re taking full advantage of everything that we can,” said Piasecki. One such grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation gave Muni’s all-electric bus fleet a $30 million boost in June.
With news of seven automakers teaming up to build a national charging network, Piasecki said officials would welcome conversations around public-private partnerships to build these types of support.