SFMTA Muni battery electric bus

Muni's electric buses, like the one pictured above, are getting a $30 million boost from the U.S. Department of Transportation. 

Federal officials are giving the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's plans for an all-electric fleet a $30 million boost. 

The agency and Mayor London Breed announced the funding earlier this week, which will support Muni's transition to a battery-electric bus fleet.

