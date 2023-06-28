Muni will use the $30.1 million it received to buy and install 18 electric vehicle charging stations at two bus yards — Woods and Islais Creek — as part of its building progress program.
The $2.3 billion program focuses on repairing, renovating and modernizing aging facilities to ensure that Muni meet its climate action plan.
"These investments are keeping our city moving and helping us to provide clean, reliable transit service for our residents, visitors, and employees," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement.
"The infrastructure at these facilities is the backbone of San Francisco's transit system, which itself is essential to our city's economy and our ability to serve our neighborhoods," she added.
As part of the program, the agency previously purchased 12 40-feet-zero-emission battery electric buses and is testing them to determine how the vehicles perform on congested and hilly routes: the 1 California, 9 San Bruno, 22 Fillmore, 24 Divisadero, 29 Sunset and 44 O'Shaughnessy.
Muni said these findings will help determine the viability of an all-electric fleet. At the conclusion of the testing period, the pilot buses will continue being used in regular service.
"We have the greenest fleet in North America and are committed to ensuring our battery electric buses will deliver the same environmental benefits and service features," said SFMTA director of transportation Jeffrey Tumlin in a statement.
In addition to its federal grant, SFMTA and other public transit agencies are expected to receive $5.1 billion over the next three years as part of California's new state budget, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Wednesday.