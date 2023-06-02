Muni N line Duboce tunnel

An N train emerges from the tunnel at the corner of Church and Duboce streets.

It sounded like the kind of announcement made by a thriving transit agency: Service on the 1 California, 28 19th Avenue and 38R Geary Rapid and other congested lines is increasing this summer.

But the cost-neutral enhancements rolled out by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency last month could signal how the agency will focus its service on heavily used routes as its precarious financial position approaches collapse.

