"We can’t fear trying new things," said the mayor in her State of the City address
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency suspended express service when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic emptied out offices and forced workers to stay at home.
Employees — or, at least some of them — returned to the office as the pandemic waned, but express service did not.
Friday’s announcement was made just a day after Breed announced a sweeping package of tax, zoning and related proposals aimed at revitalizing The City’s beleaguered downtown.
The city’s downtown recovery has consistently been the slowest, or close to the slowest, of any major city in the country — at least when measured by the number of people working in-person compared to before the pandemic.
Many of the City’s tech companies have work-from-home policies or scrapped their San Francisco offices altogether. The dearth of employees has sent The City’s office vacancy rate above 25%, and sent City leaders scrambling for an economic spark.
“Reliable and efficient transportation options are essential for our work around bringing Downtown back,” Breed said in a statement. “It’s good for workers who are returning to the office, and it’s good for our restaurants and shops to have more customers able to have ways to visit them. We’ve got work to do, but this is a good step in connecting the west side of our City with Downtown.”
The standing-room-if-you’re-lucky California bus has stood out compared to other transit lines connecting residential neighborhoods to downtown, many of which have failed to see ridership even begin to approach their prepandemic levels.
“Buses heading Downtown from the Richmond are getting crowded as more commuters head back to the office,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin said in a statement. “Express service on the 1 California will help alleviate that crowding and allow passengers to get to the Financial District more quickly.”
The new express line will depart from 33rd Avenue and Geary Boulevard on weekdays at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. It leaves Sacramento and Davis Streets at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m..
The quicker trip will result in less time for commuters to listen to podcasts like The New York Times’ The Daily, which on Thursday highlighted San Francisco’s challenges in an episode titled “The Most Empty Downtown in America.”