Buses like the 38-Geary are key connections for downtown commuters. On Friday, Mayor London Breed announced that the 1 California will return express service on a pilot basis. 

As Mayor London Breed aims to reenergize downtown, one of the key transit lines connecting workers to offices — the 1X California Express — will return on a pilot basis.

Breed’s office announced Friday that the often-crowded 1 California bus line will be buttressed with an express route starting Feb. 21.

