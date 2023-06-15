Hop on the 21 Hayes, and you’ll be sure to get a seat.
Like other Muni lines long suspended during the pandemic, the 21 Hayes is struggling to recover its ridership.
New data published by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency shows that its worst-performing transit routes are more likely to be those that were slashed in 2020 and stayed offline even as most San Franciscans returned to work, school, and a semi-normal life.
When the COVID-19 pandemic sparked nationwide shutdowns in March 2020, Muni drastically reduced service to just 17 core bus lines. As the pandemic continued, Muni brought service back based on a several factors, including the changing needs of riders who were now less likely to be heading to a downtown office.
In its analysis of Muni data, The Examiner found a correlation between the date of a Muni line’s return to service and its ridership recovery.
But the agency insists that this correlation does not necessarily imply causation and that comparing current service to what existed before the pandemic is not necessarily apples-to-apples.
"Lower-demand lines pre-pandemic were returned to service later precisely because there wasn’t as much demand for their service as there were for other lines," Stephen Chun, an SFMTA spokesperson, told The Examiner in an email. "While you may be able to see a correlation in the data, it is not a true cause and effect situation."
The 21 Hayes was not brought back until July 2022, with a modified route that no longer stretches down Market Street, long after many lines had been reactivated. In May, it saw only 15% of the passenger volume compared to the same month in 2019, the worst of any Muni line.
The 35 Eureka, brought back two months after the 21 Hayes, has faced a similar fate. Its ridership has struggled, reaching just 30% of pre-pandemic levels in May. The 39 Coit, which returned to service a month after the 35 last October, is at 18% of its pre-pandemic ridership.
The one obvious aberration to this trend is the 56 Rutland, which was not returned to service until September 2022 and has already surged to 96% of its pre-pandemic popularity. The route cuts through Visitacion Valley in the southeast corner of The City, and adjustments to the route served it well.
"Our vehicle availability due to COVID protocols limited our resources, and the start of in-person learning impacted the timing of its return," Chun explained.
"And then when it did return, we extended it to serve an additional school (it already served one) and provide a better connection to the 29 Sunset. We made the most out of its return to service and these things have contributed to its ridership recovery."
Muni is a fundamentally different transit network now than before the pandemic. Still, a few trends have become clear, including success on routes that connect schools and prolonged struggles on those that shuttle workers downtown.
Lines in Muni’s metro system, which serves a variety of riders but primarily focuses on connecting residential neighborhoods to downtown, have seen a middling recovery. The N Judah, J Church, M Ocean View, are hovering between 47% and 59% of their pre-pandemic ridership.
Some lines are back but different. The 12 Folsom/Pacific was shortened to run between Van Ness Avenue and Battery Street, but was eventually extended to the Mission. The 35 was relaunched with additional service in hilltop districts, Chun said.
“The Muni network has shifted to reduce inefficiencies and redundant service,” Chun told The Examiner. “Some customers found their travel patterns had shifted during the pandemic; others found more efficient ways to get where they are going.”
But there are signs of optimism even among the worst-performing lines. Like those that have rebounded more strongly, the poor performers are still generally on an upward trend.
But Muni’s slow-and-steady progress could be undercut by long-term financial instability. It remains to be seen how severe Muni’s fiscal constraints will be and what impact they could have on future service.
Bay Area elected officials and transit advocates implored the state legislature to amend Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget, which they say would allow public transit agencies across California to dive off of a fiscal cliff. They’re asking legislators to provide a multi-billion investment in public transit operations, and warning of severe consequences if they don’t receive it.
Agencies like BART and the SFMTA relied heavily on COVID-19-related federal aid during the pandemic, but those funds are nearly depleted.
A compromise adds $1.1 billion in funding to support transit agencies’ operations costs, like operator salaries, over the next three years. The deal between legislators also restores $2 billion cut by Newsom’s budget for capital projects, like designing and constructing new bus platforms.
The compromise was finalized when legislators voted on the state budget on Thursday, but negotiations with Newsom will continue.
Assuming it is signed by Newsom, the deal delays, but not altogether resolve, the financial crisis transit agencies are heading toward.
“This is a very meaningful step in tackling the fiscal cliff, and we estimate that, over the next three years, this flexible funding eliminates as much as half of the Bay Area’s transit fiscal cliff,” Sen. Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco and has fought for transit funding, said in a statement this week.