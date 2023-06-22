Cruise car front seat

Cruise's self-driving vehicles, the front seat of which is pictured above, aren't "ready for prime time," according to San Francisco's fire chief. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A week before state regulators are set to vote on expanding Cruise and Waymo's driverless operations in The City, San Francisco's fire chief didn't hold back in criticizing the autonomous vehicle companies. 

San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson, pointing to the firefighters and emergency personnel's encounters with the robotaxis, told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the companies' cars are "not ready for prime time."

