San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson, pointing to the firefighters and emergency personnel's encounters with the robotaxis, told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the companies' cars are "not ready for prime time."
"We have 160,000 calls a year," she told the outlet. "We don’t have the time to personally take care of a car that’s in the way when we’re on the way to an emergency."
The fire department told the outlet that it has responded to at least 39 incident reports of robotaxis blocking streets and otherwise interfering with first responders since the start of this year.
Just this month, a Cruise vehicle was recorded stopping in the middle of the road near a shooting in the Mission District that injured nine people. The company said at the time that "all vehicles, including emergency response vehicles, were able to proceed around our car."
Cruise spokesperson Hannah Lindow told the outlet that the company was "proud of our publicly reported safety record which includes driving millions of miles in an extremely complex urban environment."
Waymo said it has "consistently shared more detail than any other" company about its methodology, which the company believes is encouraging "a richer conversation about safety in the industry."
Following viral instances last year, including one in which as many as 20 Cruise vehicles blocked traffic for hours near Gough and Fulton streets, transportation officials in The City wrote to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that Cruise cars consistently blocked traffic in The City.
Its autonomous vehicles started driving around San Francisco 24/7 — just not necessarily with paying customers aboard — in April. The California Public Utilities Commission will vote on June 29 to allow Cruise and Waymo's self-driving cars to charge public passengers for rides at all hours of the day.
Nicholson said she's "not against the technology," yet far more consideration needs to be given to how the cars interact with emergency vehicles.
"A fire can double in size in a minute," she told the Times. "We are dealing with life and death, and I’m not being dramatic in saying that."