David Chiu City Attorney speaking in 2021

David Chiu wants the CPUC to reconsider their decision to allow Cruise and Waymo to expand without restrictions in San Francisco.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is formally asking state regulators to vote again on whether Cruise and Waymo can operate without restrictions in The City.

Chiu filed two formal requests to the California Public Utilities Commission on Monday asking for a revote on resolutions letting the two autonomous vehicle companies expand their paid-passenger services. Last month, the CPUC voted 3-1 in favor of the resolutions.

Ex // Top Stories

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong