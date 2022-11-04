central subway 1

A pilot stands in the doorway of a Central Subway train arriving at the Chinatown-Rose Pak station.

 Courtesy of SFMTA

The Central Subway, a highly anticipated transit corridor connecting Chinatown and Union Square to the Bayview and Visitacion Valley, will be running on all cylinders by Jan. 7.

The announcement is right on schedule, according to previous reporting by The Examiner.

central subway 2

A map of the new Central Subway line. All four stations along the line are brand new. By Jan 7, connections to the T Third line will be available.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com