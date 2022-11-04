The S.F. Municipal Transit Authority announced that the project would have a soft launch on Nov 19 — and fares will be waived in November and December.
🧵We’re excited to announce that starting Jan. 7 the new #CentralSubway will provide #TThird customers a direct connection between Chinatown and Visitacion Valley (including the Bayview and Union Square) seven-days-a-week! pic.twitter.com/Kaqq4SIP4q
Riders will be able to board at any of the four stops along the Central Subway line. All four stations are brand new: Chinatown, Union Square, Yerba Buena/Moscone and 4th and Brannan.
The subway is already connected to BART and Muni Metro, as well; riders can walk underground from Powell Street to the Central Subway station at Union Square/Market Street.
At the beginning, SFMTA will be running weekend-only service on the Central Subway. The "soft launch" is intended to ease travel for shoppers over the holidays. After the start date, service will increase to seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.
By January, the last portion of the track will close the loop to with the T Third line. The trains will connect the historically distant enclaves of S.F. Chinatown and Visitacion Valley, which also has a high Asian population.
By extent, the Central Subway will let you take public transit all the way from Grant Street to Sunnydale.
The significance of the Central Subway was not lost on Rafael Mandelman, chair of the County Transportation Authority and District 8 supervisor. The CTA supported the project with a half-cent sales tax program, which generated $215 million in revenue for the subway.
"The November opening represents a promise fulfilled to the Chinatown community to provide better local and regional transit connections," said Mandelman. "We hope to renew the half-cent sales tax program with approval of (Proposition) L this November so that we can fund the city’s next generation of transformational projects."
The Central Subway has been an ornery project since its inception in 2010. It is opening four years later than planned and cost an extra $700 million than initially projected.
Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation at the SFMTA, expressed a profound gratitude to the public for their patience.
"We are finally going to be able to experience the vision of thriving, connected neighborhoods that the people who first conceived of the Central Subway imagined," said Tumlin. "I know this announcement has been a long time coming, and I want to thank the community members and neighborhood businesses that have endured far too many years of construction. I hope the opening of the Central Subway will help jump start the economic recovery of our city’s downtown as well as its unique neighborhoods."