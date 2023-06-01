The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) is sailing into the summer on the waves of a major post-pandemic milestone.
May was the San Francisco Bay Ferry's best month since February 2020 in a handful of metrics, the agency announced on Thursday morning.
Approximately 196,000 passengers rode in ferries across the Bay, which represents about 85% of total February 2020 ridership. Ridership levels were 71% of May 2019 levels, which the agency said was its highest since implementing its reducing fares and increasing service in 2021.
On weekdays alone last month, the ferries averaged about 65% of 2019 levels, or 6,640 daily riders. The agency said the past six weeks have been the ferries' best ridership levels since 2020.
"We're expecting that ridership will increase again in June thanks to the ever-worsening congestion on local freeways," Thomas Hall, WETA's public information officer, wrote in an email to The Examiner on Thursday.
The San Francisco Bay Ferry's rebound comes as BART, Caltrain and Muni struggle to attract commuters and riders in the same volume as before the pandemic.
BART's highest ridership weekday this year reached 44% of pre-COVID-19 budget projections, while Caltrain in April (when data was most recently available) averaged 27.4% of weekday ridership from the same month four years ago. Muni, meanwhile, averaged about 61% of its April 2019 weekday ridership in the same month this year.
Hall credited $13.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and Regional Measure 3, a bridge toll increase voters approved in 2018 that survived a series of legal challenges, for giving WETA critical funding assistance.
Without either source of funding, Hall said WETA would be staring down the same fiscal cliff that peer transit agencies say could imperil them in the coming months.
"That federal gap funding truly rescued ferry service in the Bay Area and made a huge impact on the ability of other transit operators to stay afloat during a work-travel paradigm shift," Hall said.
WETA has made efforts to make its fleet of ferries a viable travel option for Bay Area residents. In March, the agency proposed keeping slashed fares, which were introduced in the throes of the pandemic, in place for the next five years.
Those efforts are paying off in the eyes of riders. WETA's 2022 passenger survey showed that 99% of riders were satisfied with the service, its highest figure ever. Additionally, 42% of passengers surveyed were new riders who did not use the service prior to the pandemic.
Eighteen percent of those surveyed cited affordability as their reason for choosing the ferry over other travel options. Popular reasons also included avoiding parking and traffic, ride quality and relaxation on the water.
"Word of mouth is our best source of new riders — once you try a ferry commute, it's really hard to make yourself get back behind the wheel and into traffic hell every morning," said Hall.