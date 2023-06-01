SF BAY FERRY

Weekday and commute ridership continue to grow for the San Francisco Bay Ferry, while weekend ridership remains high. 

 Courtesy of San Francisco Bay Ferry

The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) is sailing into the summer on the waves of a major post-pandemic milestone. 

May was the San Francisco Bay Ferry's best month since February 2020 in a handful of metrics, the agency announced on Thursday morning. 

