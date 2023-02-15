Bay Area travelers heading to Tahoe for the long weekend may want to get an early start
Muni
Muni will operate on a Saturday service schedule. The 8AX Bayshore A Express, 9R San Bruno Rapid and 714 BART Early Bird will not run as they are weekday-only Core Service bus routes.
BART
BART will run a Saturday schedule on Presidents Day, which means that stations will open at 6 a.m. and close at midnight. The transit agency will run all five of its lines from opening until 9 p.m. Then, it will switch to Orange, Yellow and Blue Line service from 9 p.m. to close.
Over the holiday weekend, service will be suspended between the Rockridge, Orinda and Lafayette stations as BART crews will be replacing 7,200 feet of decades-old railway. Free bus service will replace trains between those three stops from Feb. 18-20.
Caltrain
All Caltrain service will operate on a modified schedule for Presidents Day, which can be viewed here.
San Francisco Bay Ferry
San Francisco Bay Ferry will run on weekend schedules for Presidents Day. The weekend schedule will be in effect on the Oakland and Alameda, Pier 41 Short Hop, Richmond and Vallejo routes.
There will be no service on the Alameda Seaplane, Harbor Bay or South San Francisco routes.
SamTrans
SamTrans will run a regular, non-school day schedule for the holiday, meaning that bus routes which primarily service local schools will not be operating on Presidents Day.
Golden Gate Ferry and Golden Gate Transit
Both Golden Gate Ferry and Golden Gate Transit will operate on a holiday schedule for Presidents Day.
To find out how you’re affected, riders can find their bus or ferry schedule on the transportation district’s website and view its holiday service from a drop-down menu.