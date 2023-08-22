A recent analysis found that sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Bay Bridge takes more than time out of your day: It’s also taking some wages out of your paycheck.
San Francisco is home to the costliest commute in the U.S., according to a study from the business website Chamber of Commerce. Workers in The City lose an average of $12,650 a year due to sitting in traffic.
Researchers analyzed the median earnings for full-time, year-round workers in the country’s 170 most populous cities. The average commute to The City took 58.4 minutes and cost workers $48.66 a day, just below San Francisco’s average hourly wage ($49.99).
Two other Bay Area cities finished in the top 10: Fremont was the second-costliest city with commuters losing roughly $12,048 a year. Sunnyvale ranked eighth with an annual commute cost of about $10,354.
As more companies ask workers to rev up their engines and head back to the office, public agencies and elected officials in the Bay Area are trying to find ways to mitigate the cost of driving.
“There is no question that the Bay Area is a comparatively expensive place to live and a comparatively expensive place to both drive and park,” said John Goodwin, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s (MTC) assistant director of communications.
Goodwin added that while the “MTC and the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) have no control over gas prices and parking rates as set by individual local cities or by owners of private garages and lots,” the commission has pushed to lessen the financial burdens of Bay Area vehicle owners.
Ex // Top Stories
The company claims a person intentionally interfered with one of their robotaxis, which led to a massive backup on Grant Avenue
Beloved San Francisco bakery plans to open location at Mission Rock next spring, not far from Oracle Park and Chase Center
There has been outcry from the community in the days since the plan to move the Civic Center farmers market became public
Toll rates for qualifying carpools — three or more people on most bridges, except the Dumbarton and San Mateo-Hayward bridges — at the seven state-owned toll bridges that the BATA collects toll revenues from are $3.50 per crossing during defined commuting hours, which is 50% off the regular $7 rate.
In April, the MTC and its Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority launched a discount toll program for eligible drivers on the I-880 Express Lanes in Alameda County, which based its reductions on the amount of people in the car. Express Lane customers in carpools of three or more people travel toll free.
Qualifying carpools can also receive discounts or toll-free travel on Bay Area Express Lanes, which isn’t state-owned, at $2 off the regular $8.75 FasTrak fare.
Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District’s director of public affairs, said the district’s bus and ferry services removed almost 25% of weekday traffic from the iconic bridge prior to the pandemic, simultaneously cutting commute times and greenhouse gas emissions.
This past June, Sen. Scott Wiener proposed a bill that would have raised Bay Area bridge tolls by $1.50 for five years to give much-needed financial boosts to transit agencies still weathering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal would have generated $900 million in revenue.
However Wiener announced Monday that he was temporarily pausing his proposal to “allow further dialogue among Bay Area legislators and stakeholders about how to save Bay Area transit systems.”