The average commute to The City took 58.4 minutes and cost workers $48.66 a day, just below San Francisco’s average hourly wage. 

A recent analysis found that sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Bay Bridge takes more than time out of your day: It’s also taking some wages out of your paycheck.

San Francisco is home to the costliest commute in the U.S., according to a study from the business website Chamber of Commerce. Workers in The City lose an average of $12,650 a year due to sitting in traffic.

