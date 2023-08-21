View of the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island Road on Yerba Buena Island

View of the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island Road on Yerba Buena Island on Thursday, March 16, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

State Sen. Scott Wiener is shelving his proposal to raise Bay Area bridge tolls to fund a public transit bailout.

Wiener announced Monday that the legislation will be held back to “allow further dialogue among Bay Area legislators & stakeholders about how to save Bay Area transit systems.”

