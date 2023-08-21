State Sen. Scott Wiener is shelving his proposal to raise Bay Area bridge tolls to fund a public transit bailout.
Wiener announced Monday that the legislation will be held back to “allow further dialogue among Bay Area legislators & stakeholders about how to save Bay Area transit systems.”
In June, Wiener introduced the bill, which would increase the tolls on seven Bay Area bridges by $1.50 for five years. Warning of potentially severe cuts to public transit service without a financial lifeline from Sacramento, the proposal was estimated to raise as much as $900 million in much-needed revenue for agencies that have yet to financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to overstate the peril facing our Bay Area transit systems. They’re absolutely recovering from the pandemic — over the past year BART ridership increased 50% & Muni ridership increased 33% — but not quickly enough to compensate for the end of federal pandemic relief,” Wiener wrote on Twitter.
He indicated a final compromise might include a more diverse set of funding streams than simply bridge tolls.
In a social media post, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Wiener’s announcement was “disappointing” and “a blow to our efforts to maintain Muni service after federal pandemic relief funds run out next year.”
“But we’re going to keep fighting for the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on Muni every single day. We can’t afford to lose transit,” the agency wrote.
Though it quickly earned the support of public transit agencies and advocates, the bill faced sharp pushback from business groups and people who argued it was a regressive tax on those reliant on a car to commute.
It also renewed debate over whether public transit agencies are at least in part responsible for their failure to manage deficits and encourage riders to return to their services.
“If the traveling public is going to invest additional money into transit, we must have the fiscal oversight to ensure that the systems are run safely, efficiently and honestly. The status quo is a failure, and we should not put in another penny to support it,” Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, wrote following the bill’s introduction in June.
In a letter published earlier this month, the Bay Area Council, which advocates on behalf of businesses, wrote that Wiener’s proposal would “disproportionately impact our constituents and low-income communities who depend on driving for their transportation to and from work, and ultimately does not provide long-term, sustainable solutions for some of the operating issues of the Bay Area public transit agencies.”
An analysis by SPUR, a think tank, found that the daily commuter is not the predominant bridge user and that a higher share of BART commuters are headed to their job than people crossing the bridge.
The report also found that the average car commuter has a higher income than BART riders, conflicting with the Bay Area Council’s warnings about the proposal's disproportionate harm on lower-income Bay Area residents.
The legislature approved a state budget that included additional support for transit agencies earlier this year, but Wiener noted that it covers only a fraction — about 16%— of the $2.5 billion estimated deficit Bay Area agencies face over the next five years.
“Allowing these transit systems to deteriorate will also severely undermine our economic recovery, particularly for downtown San Francisco,” Wiener wrote. “Leaders who (say) they want downtown San Francisco to recover needs to step up to fight to save public transit. To be blunt, few have done so.”