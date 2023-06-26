Your ride across the Bay Bridge could soon cost extra — but it might help keep vital transit services alive.
California State Sen. Scott Weiner on Monday announced he's introducing legislation that would temporarily raise Bay Area bridge tolls to help the state bail out the region's public transit systems.
If the bill passes, tolls at the Bay Area's seven state-owned bridges — the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the Antioch, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Benicia-Martinez, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges — would increase by $1.50. Fares, under the bill, would cost $8.50.
The only span not included is the Golden Gate Bridge, which is run by the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.
Weiner said the toll hike, which lasts until 2028, would generate $900 million for the state to address the looming financial disaster facing the Bay Area's public transportation systems amid a precipitous ridership decline following the COVID-19 pandemic. He added the proposal will help alleviate an estimated $2.5 billion deficit for the transit agencies over the next five years.
The bill is backed by other progressive California lawmakers such as San Francisco assemblymen Phil Ting and Matt Haney. Meanwhile it has drawn opposition from more moderate Democrats like Napa Sen. Bill Dodd, who told the San Francisco Chronicle "we need to work harder before we immediately just default to making our drivers pay for these problems."
Ex // Top Stories
Mayor London Breed wants to hear office conversion plans, and to know how City Hall can help make them happen
If the projects secure funding promptly, construction could begin as soon as 2026, and new homes could be available by 2028
DeSantis said he'd "seen so much riff-raff running around" in a clip filmed around the corner from an eatery charging $62 for a ribeye steak
Weiner warned that without state assistance, the agencies could be forced to slash a swath of services, such as BART's night and weekend trains and 15 or more Muni lines.
"Transit is not optional. The question for everyone that is thinking about this is: will the Bay Area be a better place or a worse place if we see massive transit service cuts?" he said at a Monday press conference. "Almost anyone thinking about it is going to acknowledge that it would be a worse place."
"For the future of mobility, for the future of our workforce, for our climate future … we have to shore up these systems and these temporary emergency bridge tolls will help us do that," he added.
The bill comes amid optimism Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature will finalize a revised budget that reverses his earlier plan to cut $2 billion in public transit capital funds and instead earmarks $1.1 million over the next three years to aid transit agencies statewide, $400 million of which will go to the Bay Area systems.
That, along with the $900 million from the increased bridge tolls and $300 million from "other sources," will make up $1.6 million of the $2.5 million deficit, Weiner said.
"While this does not solve the entirety of the problem, it will get us to the point where we at least have space to breathe to prepare for a 2026 regional ballot measure," he explained.