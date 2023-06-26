The eastern span of the Bay Bridge viewed from Clipper Cove Beach, Yerba Buena Island

Two East Bay companies are accused of discharging contaminants into groundwater wells.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Your ride across the Bay Bridge could soon cost extra — but it might help keep vital transit services alive.

California State Sen. Scott Weiner on Monday announced he's introducing legislation that would temporarily raise Bay Area bridge tolls to help the state bail out the region's public transit systems.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags