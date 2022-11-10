Bicyclists riding on car-free JFK Drive now called JFK Promenade, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Bicyclists riding on car-free JFK Drive now called JFK Promenade, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The success of Prop. J demonstrates that a significant majority of San Francisco voters appreciate The City’s car-free streets and want them to remain that way.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends.

It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and Prop. I went down by a similar margin. The election demonstrates that a significant majority of San Francisco voters appreciate The City’s car-free streets and want them to stay.

