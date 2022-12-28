The last East Bay bound train is scheduled to run through San Francisco at approximately 1:30 a.m., while the last southbound train heading toward the Millbrae direction will run through downtown San Francisco at 2:10 a.m. In addition, extra event trains will operate during the last hour of service and will be dispatched based on crowding and availability.
The transit agency will run three lines through the night: the orange line (Richmond to Berryessa/North San Jose), yellow line (Antioch to Millbrae) and blue line (Bay Fair to Dublin Pleasanton). Trains will not serve SFO. Only the yellow line will run through the Transbay Tube, meaning San Francisco passengers heading to and from Richmond, Berryessa or Dublin will need to transfer at 12th Street or MacArthur. Officials said transfers will be timed and trains will be waiting at each station for passengers that need to cross the platform.
Fares will remain normal, though parking is free on weekends, except for at the Berryessa/North San Jose and Millbrae stations. Riders can leave their cars in BART lots overnight.
Muni
All Muni routes will operate free of charge starting from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday. Furthermore, the agency will also run additional service on all Owl and metro subway routes. The Market Street Subway between Embarcadero and West Portal will remain open until 2:15 a.m. with S Shuttle service available.
Metro fare gates will be open during the free period. Passengers are urged not to to tag their clipper card, or activate or open a MuniMobile ticket, otherwise they will be charged.
Caltrain
Caltrain will also offer free rides on all lines beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday until 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The service's last train will depart San Francisco at 2 a.m. The Examiner asked Caltrain if it would be running more trains as well, and has not received a response.
SamTrans
SamTrans has not announced a special New Year's Eve service or rate. Last year the agency provided free rides from 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until the end of service. The Examiner asked the agency if it had the same plan this year and has not received a response.