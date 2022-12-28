Muni Central Subway opens

All Muni routes will operate free of charge starting from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Planning your night out in The City on New Year’s Eve? The Bay Area’s public transportation agencies are here to help.

The Examiner is keeping tabs on what each transit line is offering on Dec. 31 to ensure people travel safely to and from San Francisco. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

