Schedule changes are coming to the San Francisco Bay Ferry.

Use the San Francisco Bay Ferry to commute in and out of The City? You may need to adjust your  routine soon.

The ferry service announced systemwide permanent schedule changes across most of its routes during mainly midday hours beginning April 3.

