Use the San Francisco Bay Ferry to commute in and out of The City? You may need to adjust your routine soon.
The ferry service announced systemwide permanent schedule changes across most of its routes during mainly midday hours beginning April 3.
Use the San Francisco Bay Ferry to commute in and out of The City? You may need to adjust your routine soon.
The ferry service announced systemwide permanent schedule changes across most of its routes during mainly midday hours beginning April 3.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve the schedule for our passengers given our fleet and operational constraints,” a spokesperson for the transit line told The Examiner in an emailed statement. “These schedule changes on April 3 allow us to add a new midday round trip for the Richmond route, helping close a service gap on weekdays. We’re also able to add three new Oakland and Alameda weekend trips by adjusting some departure times.”
The only lines not impacted are the Pier 41 Short Hop and South San Francisco.
The altered schedules are as follows:
Alameda Seaplane
A new 11:35 a.m. eastbound ferry will replace the 11:25 a.m., 11:50 a.m., and 12:20 p.m. ferries.
A new 9:05 p.m. eastbound ferry will also be added.
In addition, other “minor timing changes,” will take place, though none during peak commute hours.
Harbor Bay
“There will be minor schedule changes in the midday period,” officials said. No other details were released.
Oakland and Alameda
There will be “minor schedule changes” on weekdays during the “late evening period.”
Weekends will add three new departures in the early afternoon, though officials did not specify when. There will also be “minor schedule changes” on the weekends as well.
Richmond
The transit service is adding two new weekday trips, eastbound at 11:20 a.m. and westbound at noon.
No weekend changes.
Vallejo
There are “a number of minor changes” in off-peak weekday periods, the most notable are:
The northbound 2:20 PM departure to Vallejo will move to 1:55 p.m., with a 2:55 p.m. arrival.
The northbound 3:35 p.m. departure to Vallejo will move to 3:40 p.m., with a 4:40 p.m. arrival.
The northbound 8:25 p.m. departure to Vallejo and Mare Island will move to 8:10 p.m., with a 9:10 p.m. Vallejo arrival and 9:20 p.m. Mare Island arrival.
Digital Producer
@gregoryhwong
Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Action and meaningful consequences are needed to ensure the safety of students and staff
The woman allegedly left the facility with her 1-year-old son despite having "no custody rights" over the boy, according to San Francisco police
The rotunda at One Bush Plaza was just about to reopen. Then came the banking crisis
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.