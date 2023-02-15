Heading to Lake Tahoe from the South Bay for the long weekend? You may want to plan on leaving a few minutes — or hours — earlier than scheduled.
Another Bay Area transit closure is expected to impede travel during Presidents Day weekend.
Caltrans announced on Tuesday that northbound I-680 — a key connector between the South and East Bay — will be closed between SR-84 and Sunol Boulevard, weather permitting, starting on Friday at 10 p.m. and lasting until Tuesday at 5 a.m.
The southbound lanes will remain open.
The heaviest traffic is expected to occur on northbound I-680 between San Jose and Pleasanton, where delays could surge to an hour or more.
The closures are part of an 18-month long project to repair a 10 mile stretch of northbound I-680 between Koopman Road north of Sunol to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon. Similar roadwork is expected to occur during future holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the agency.
#680PAVING: Caltrans👷is making progress on the NB I-680 🛣️project near Sunol. Over the past two days, crews were able to demolish the old pavement, poured hot-mix asphalt, and installed the rebar. The liquid concrete was poured this morning. pic.twitter.com/TA00CDYAZi
This is just the most recent East Bay transit closure announced for the weekend. BART also revealed last week its temporarily shutting down the Lafayette, Orinda and Rockridge stations during President’s Day weekend so it can replace thousands of feet of railway connecting the three platforms. In lieu of trains, the transit agency will be running a free bus service between the locations.