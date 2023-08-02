Tesla SF street (copy)

A Tesla Model Y SUV on Van Ness Avenue earlier this year.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into Tesla after a dozen drivers, two from the Bay Area, filed complaints alleging that they completely or partially lost steering control in their 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Those makes are the top two most bought electric vehicles in the Bay Area, according to S&P Global Mobility data from earlier this year.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong