Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into Tesla after a dozen drivers, two from the Bay Area, filed complaints alleging that they completely or partially lost steering control in their 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
Those makes are the top two most bought electric vehicles in the Bay Area, according to S&P Global Mobility data from earlier this year.
The complaints were from people in various cities across the country, including Fremont and Livermore. Five of the drivers alleged they were unable to steer the vehicle, while the other seven said they lost power steering, a feature that makes it easier for drivers to turn their steering wheel. The investigation impacts an estimated 280,000 vehicles nationwide.
The Livermore driver wrote that on April 22, a month after purchasing a Tesla Model Y, they pushed their foot on the brake to unlock the car, which caused the wheel to jerk hard to the right and make a “thud” noise.
A message appeared on the vehicle’s screen, which read that power steering had been disabled. The person was able to make the less than one mile drive home through “steering difficulties.”
After restarting the car, power steering returned partially but continued to feel “clunky” and “unsafe” to drive, the complaint read. The driver added that their service visit was pushed from May 2 to May 25 due to a “backlog of parts,” and Tesla representatives told them the steering problem was a “known issue.”
Similarly, the Fremont driver alleged that they lost power steering, which rendered their Tesla Model Y unable to move in any direction except forward and back.
Ex // Top Stories
In today's ExTech&AI, The Examiner team checked out 3 Twitter alternatives: BlueSky, Mastodon and Threads. Here's what our writers think
Police said the man was armed with a gun, and apparent video from the scene showed him raising his arm toward officers just before the shooting
There have been demonstrations at facilities across the Bay Area and in other states this week over staffing shortages and wage concerns
“Powering on and off did not help resolve the issue,” the person wrote in the complaint. They were forced to get their malfunctioned car towed to a mechanic.
Tesla didn’t respond to The Examiner’s request for comment.
The inquiry adds to the NHTSA’s growing list of investigations into the electric vehicle giant. The agency has opened more than 40 probes into crashes suspected to be linked to Tesla’s self-driving software, the latest of which stems from a fatal wreck in South Lake Tahoe last month.
The NHTSA is also looking into a crash on the Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving in which a driver using their Tesla Y’s self-driving feature braked abruptly, which led to a multi-car pileup.
The NHTSA has yet to release the results of any of the investigations.
Electric vehicles account for more than half of new cars purchased in San Francisco this year. One in four of those vehicles are Teslas.