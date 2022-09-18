Oakland man killed in BART collision By Bay City News Sep 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News) Keith Burbank Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said.The man's name was not immediately available.On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th Street and Northgate Avenue.Responding officers learned a motorcycle was traveling west on 24th Street when the driver lost control while crossing Northgate Avenue and hit the curb.The motorcyclist ended up on the BART tracks and was struck by a passing train.The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.The cause of the incident is still under investigation.Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you The Latest Sports Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's Politics Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians Education Cal State turns to the Legislature for faculty and staff pay increases Transit Oakland man killed in BART collision Sports Struggling Yankees RHP Montas undergoing MRI on shoulder Politics Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia amid conflict with Azerbaijan News California's red pocket: How Shasta county became MAGA country The Latest Sports Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's Politics Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians Education Cal State turns to the Legislature for faculty and staff pay increases Transit Oakland man killed in BART collision Sports Struggling Yankees RHP Montas undergoing MRI on shoulder Politics Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia amid conflict with Azerbaijan News California's red pocket: How Shasta county became MAGA country Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Federal Abortion Ban? The hypocrisy of the states' rights position Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco