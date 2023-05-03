BART has a new inspector general after her predecessor resigned, in part due to reported challenges with the transit agency.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Claudette Biemeret as new inspector general on Tuesday. Biemeret had been serving as the assistant inspector general of BART.
“We at BART are grateful to the governor for filling this vital position with a highly qualified professional so quickly,” BART General Manager Bob Powers said in a release on Tuesday. “The Inspector General plays a very important role in maintaining the integrity of government through preventing and detecting fraud, waste, and abuse.”
The former inspector general, Harriet Richardson, left the role in March after three years.
In a March statement, Sen. Steve Glazer alleged that BART made Richardson’s role difficult, including charges of fraud and other misconduct.
The BART inspector general position was created in 2018 and is responsible for conducting independent oversight of the transit agency, handling investigations and audits to be reported to BART’s Board of Directors and the state.
Richardson was the first person to fill the role and, according to a statement by Glazer in March, her efforts were impeded on a regular basis.
“Ms. Richardson carried out her work even when the BART Board and management were determined to undermine her investigations,” he said. “They repeatedly refused to provide her office with the full power and authority that she requested to do her job.”
According to Glazer’s statement, an Alameda County Grand Jury found that BART obstructed Richardson’s work from the start, “by limiting access to information and employees.”
In response to Biemeret’s appointment on Tuesday, Glazer issued a new statement, that she “is in the position to do great public good by continuing the tradition of honest and transparent investigations into BART’s finances and practices,” he said.
But he recalled the issues facing Richardson before her resignation.
“To be able to fulfill her duties, she must have the full power to root out waste and abuse. The previous inspector general resigned, in part, due to the refusal of BART to give full access to data and whistleblowers,” Glazer said. “This must be corrected to give confidence to riders and taxpayers that our massive transit spending is justified.”