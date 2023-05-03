New BART train

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Claudette Biemeret as the new Inspector General on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Pi.1415926535 | Wikimedia Commons

BART has a new inspector general after her predecessor resigned, in part due to reported challenges with the transit agency.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Claudette Biemeret as new inspector general on Tuesday. Biemeret had been serving as the assistant inspector general of BART.

