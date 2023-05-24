Pointing to summer tourism as well as current crowding and wait times, officials announced the changes the same day that Mayor London Breed echoed San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener’s calls for the California budget to include emergency funding for Muni, BART and other imperiled transportation agencies in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
Without it, SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin told the San Francisco Chronicle that the agency would eliminate a single line on a monthly basis for 20 months in order to prevent a $130 million budget deficit. Those cuts could begin this summer, according to the outlet.
Beginning on June 10, however, Muni will make the following changes to increase service on certain routes:
1 California — Additional weekday service between Clay and Drumm streets and California Street and Presidio Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1X California Express — Service beginning at 7:30 a.m., with new stops at Cherry, Spruce and Laurel streets and Presidio Avenue.
5 Fulton Owl — Terminal will run from McAllister and Jones streets to 4th and Market streets, connecting Market Street riders.
28 19th Avenue — Buses will run every nine minutes, instead of every 10, during peak morning service on weekdays and weekends. Midday service will run every 10 minutes instead of every 12.
30 Stockton — The last Presidio-bound bus will leave the Sports Basement at 8:30 p.m., rather than 8 p.m.
38R Geary Rapid — Weekday buses will run every six minutes instead of every seven.
44 O'Shaughnessy — Weekday buses will run every 10 minutes instead of every 12.
Muni in April averaged nearly 435,000 weekday riders, surpassing their fiscal year goal of 422,000 for the first time since it began last July. It was Muni’s most-ridden month since February 2020, but the weekday average was still just 61% of the last month before the COVID-19 pandemic.