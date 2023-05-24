1X California Express Muni Bus

The 1X California Express, pictured above, is one of a number of bus routes getting additional service beginning on June 10.

Muni will start running more buses on some of San Francisco’s busiest routes, just in time for a summer of uncertainty.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced on Tuesday that it will expand weekday service on the 1 California, 1X California Express, 28 19th Avenue and 38R Geary Rapid routes beginning on June 10.

