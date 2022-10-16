Muni bus line 33 on Market Street about to make its turn onto Clayton Street

A Muni 33 bus turns from Market Street onto Clayton Street.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Riders of SF MUNI are being advised of two route disruptions today.

Officials at the transit agency said on Twitter that the Haight Ashbury Street Fair will cause detours to buses between Masonic Street and Stanyan Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

