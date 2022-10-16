wire Muni routes detoured to accommodate events Sunday By Bay City News Oct 16, 2022 Oct 16, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Muni 33 bus turns from Market Street onto Clayton Street. Craig Lee/The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riders of SF MUNI are being advised of two route disruptions today.Officials at the transit agency said on Twitter that the Haight Ashbury Street Fair will cause detours to buses between Masonic Street and Stanyan Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 25 Treasure Island bus will also be disrupted as the Gaelic Games are held today. The 25 will be re-routed to Avenue I between 11th and 13th Streets.Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you The Latest Transit Muni routes detoured to accommodate events Sunday Crime Suspect is arrested in series of killings in Stockton, police say Culture Opinion Among the 291 election deniers is San Francisco’s John Dennis News SFPD obtains warrant for Bill Gene Hobbs, alleged serial stalker Culture Opinion Why creating a homeless accountability commission is the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco News Cold War Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs News Election season Former San Francisco Giants player says yes on Prop J The Latest Transit Muni routes detoured to accommodate events Sunday Crime Suspect is arrested in series of killings in Stockton, police say Culture Opinion Among the 291 election deniers is San Francisco’s John Dennis News SFPD obtains warrant for Bill Gene Hobbs, alleged serial stalker Culture Opinion Why creating a homeless accountability commission is the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco News Cold War Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs News Election season Former San Francisco Giants player says yes on Prop J Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Among the 291 election deniers is San Francisco’s John Dennis Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco