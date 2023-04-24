On the wrong stretch of the K Ingleside, at the wrong time of day, it can feel like it would have been faster just to walk.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is trying to change that with a series of changes it hopes to implement beginning in 2024.
The agency unveiled a plan this week that includes reducing the number of stops along Ocean Avenue, increasing the length of platforms to allow for improved passenger boarding, and painting new transit-only lanes to help prevent the K from grinding to a halt in traffic between Junipero Serra Boulevard and Balboa Park BART Station.
The SFMTA is now seeking public input on the plan, which can be found on its website.
If all goes as scheduled, Muni could begin implementing some of the less labor-intensive components of the work as soon as early 2024. The entire project would be completed in 2027, according to the initial timeline.
It might be hyperbolic to say it’s faster to walk than take the K, but a brisk jog would do it. As it stands, the K Ingleside’s average speed through the area can be as low as 5 mph, according to the SFMTA.
Adding transit-only lanes, like those painted red on Geary Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue, could declutter the K’s path while potentially slowing vehicle traffic. Removing some nearby stops along the route would also speed things up. Combined with adjustments to traffic signals that could hold green lights for trains, the agency estimates travel times might be shaved by 10% to 20%.
Several stops on the line feature platforms that aren’t actually long enough to accommodate the full length of the K’s two-car trains, forcing operators to lock the doors to the rear car and only allow passengers to board the front. The deficiency also requires that the second car be cleared of passengers when it emerges from West Portal, slowing the K’s travel to Balboa Park BART.
Lengthening and improving the platforms would come at the expense of some nearby parking, according to SFMTA. Parking would also be compromised by a proposal to extend sidewalks further into the road at key intersections, which would improve pedestrian safety and add accessible curb ramps.
A full list of the stops that could be affected under Muni’s proposal can be found on its website.
Like most other Muni lines, ridership on the K has fallen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, from more than 20,000 daily riders to around 13,000 today.
Still, it remains a critical link for San Franciscans, many of whom are students on their way to classes at City College or one of the several elementary and high schools along the route.