Jeffrey Tumlin took over as executive director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency in December 2019, three months before the pandemic lockdowns began.
The pandemic took a heavy toll on Muni. Like other major transit systems, Muni had to scale back service and adapt to a dramatic drop in ridership.
Two weeks ago, Tumlin warned that Muni is facing a serious financial crisis, saying that without additional state funding, "we will have no choice but to scale back Muni to pandemic levels of service."
But in an interview with The Examiner, Tumlin — who is known for his optimism about a downtown recovery, as he explained to The Examiner in November — reaffirmed his belief that things are about to get better for The City.
In fact, he thinks the current commercial real estate crisis may be a prelude to another San Francisco boom.
It won't be a painless process, he said: "I would expect to see a healthy amount of bankruptcies that are necessary to restructure the economy. Bankruptcies are actually a very healthy activity, because it's what allows businesses to restructure to a new economy."
This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
The Examiner: You talked about an impending fiscal cliff in a recent statement. Can you paint a picture of what that would be for San Franciscans?
Tumlin: Our current budget gap for 2025 is $130 million for the year. We are working now to try to shrink that partly through modernizing parking meters through Sunday and evening meter enforcement which saves about three new lines and about 150 staff. We're also trying to shrink that by postponing all of our planned Muni service expansion. If we're successful with those two things, that shrinks the gap down to about just over $100 million which means that's sort of roughly 20 Muni lines instead of 30 Muni lines.
I promised my staff who thought San Francisco through the worst of COVID that I would not balance my budget through layoffs, but rather through careful control over the pace of hiring. We've tried to make sure that while we have a great deal of financial uncertainty in the future, for every scenario, that we always retain a path that allows us to shrink through attrition, rather than layoffs.
What has been the reaction to your statement?
The good news is that the state legislature has demanded that the governor restore the $2 billion of transit capital funding that the governor cut last year. The bad news is that of that money, zero would come to Muni to deal with our fiscal cliff. We have pointed that out to the legislature. So far, the best hope that we have is from messaging that we're getting from Senator (Scott) Wiener. We still have not yet heard an answer about whether the state legislature will propose any real relief for transit operations.
What kinds of conversations have you had with the heads of other major transit agencies about this crisis, given that systems like BART are also hurting?
All of the general managers of the Bay Area transit agencies meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. to strategize on this topic. We're also collaborating through the California Transit Association with all of the other operators in California. And we are trying to stay in sync with our messaging to the legislature and the governor.
The financial problem in the Bay Area is worse than in other parts of the state. So we are also asking for other sources of funds to be considered, like the state highway account. Downtown San Francisco has one of the slowest rates of return to Office of any city in the world. BART and Muni, our financial models were built on downtown San Francisco commuters who are starting to come back, but that return has been slow.
In addition, BART had the highest percentage of its budget covered by transit fares of any transit operator in the country. BART is particularly vulnerable to the loss of downtown San Francisco commuter fares. BART also has fewer options for responding to the change in ridership patterns because they're a fixed rail system. I can reroute my buses. I've cut a dozen bus lines. It's easier for Muni to adapt because we're more resilient. BART has fewer options.
Remote work is a big issue. There's a debate about it, especially in tech. Do you have any insights into this conversation?
We expect that for many companies, some rate of work from home will continue. I've also leased downtown San Francisco commercial space through three economic cycles [when I was in the private sector]. And with every single boom cycle in San Francisco certain businesses get pushed out. And in bust cycles, many of those businesses come back as well as new businesses form.
The most important sign that I look for in the transition from bust to boom cycle is a dramatic reduction in downtown San Francisco commercial rent. And we are seeing that now.
Unlike other recessions, we're seeing very strong new business formation and job growth in San Francisco. We're starting to see new businesses that are really reliant on forming new social trust and therefore need people together in one space and take advantage of the bars and the restaurants and the nightlife of San Francisco.
Those businesses are coming back to San Francisco because the rents are going back to what the rents were 10 years ago. The rents that we had three years ago were totally unsustainable. The rents that we had three years ago created the problem of San Francisco over investing in a single industry which also made us vulnerable.
Tech.
Tech.
We're reading reports of hotel owners walking away from their properties and the closing of Nordstrom. You're not worried about that?
Not at all. In fact, this is exactly what we should be seeing right now. What is happening right now, which is incredibly healthy for San Francisco, is a devaluing of commercial property and a need for adjusting rent to reality. So I would expect to see a healthy amount of bankruptcies that are necessary to restructure the economy in order to bring those rents down. Bankruptcies are actually a very healthy activity, because it's what allows businesses to restructure to a new economy.
That's not very comforting for some of the landlords that are struggling.
No, it's not. But it's also reality. Those properties are currently overvalued. And what is needed to bring new life back to San Francisco is a reduction in commercial rent.
Can you give me an example of when a decline in commercial real estate is setting up a boom?
Look at every boom cycle in San Francisco.
Like the dot-com boom.
Yeah. We've been through three of them in the last 30 years. It was fascinating. Suddenly all of these, like new businesses that we had never imagined came out on the scene. There's been three astonishing tech boom cycles in the last 30 years, all of which resulted in world-changing companies being founded right here in San Francisco.
What are some of these businesses that you're seeing?
Many business owners are realizing that business is a phenomenon that has a foundation in social trust. You're relying on other people. You're relying on deals and trades and ambition and communication. Social trust is a biological phenomenon.
We don't trust people that we don't actually meet in person. Zoom is not enough. So companies that are right now doing a primarily work-from-home model are coasting on social trust that they have developed pre-COVID.
You can do that for quite a while. But you can't create new trust relationships unless you were able to get to get together in person.
As a manager myself, even during the worst days of COVID, whenever we ran into a challenging problem within the agency, where people got emotional. [it was like], "OK, we're going to break the COVID rules. I need us all to get together in person in somebody's backyard to sort this out because there's no way we're going to be able to sort out this problem on Zoom.
What I'm seeing right now are new businesses that require an intense level of collaboration. That's everything from interesting new arts and music and food venues, as well as new tech companies that are trying to overthrow the old tech companies.
Such as?
Boy, I shouldn't give you any examples. The stuff that I'm paying attention to is the stuff that has a little bit more of a creative edge. And some of that is happening in the more retail and restaurant space. I can't speak to the rhetoric of some of the other companies.
One rhetoric is the metaverse which says, "We can meet in cyberspace."
I think that's been proven to be deeply unsatisfying, and unsuccessful.
I get a sense that you are critical of the way The City pivoted to tech in the last decade or so.
No, not necessarily. I think that any city becomes vulnerable to economic change if it's over reliant on any single industry. That is true for all of the rust belt cities that became over reliant on steel or manufacturing under the assumptions about what labor rates were sustainable. Those cities became vulnerable.
I think this episode demonstrates how San Francisco not only became vulnerable as a result of one sector dominating. It also demonstrated our vulnerability around high housing prices because the combination of one industry dominating plus very high labor rates not only for office workers, but more critically for service and construction workers — that made us less resilient to a shock to the economy.
So you're very worried about transit, but you're very optimistic about downtown San Francisco.
Absolutely. There's no scenario in which a single square foot of downtown San Francisco space remains vacant. The question is what will it be filled with. It will not be filled with what was there in 2019. We know that.
As leases come up for renewal, companies will shrink their footprint or move out. And the result of that will be a dramatic reduction in downtown rents, which creates the opening for new business formation.
The other thing that's important to understand is that San Francisco's economic competition is not Santa Clara or Walnut Creek. It is Melbourne and Shanghai and London and New York. Downtown San Francisco remains the most urban place to do business in western North America. Our competitive edge is the way that we facilitate creative exchange. Our competitive edge is our bars and restaurants and nightclubs and our orientation around sidewalks and transit.