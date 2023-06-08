Jeffrey Tumlin, Director of Transportation for Muni

Jeffrey Tumlin, Director of Transportation for Muni, speaking at the official opening of the Muni Bus Rapid Transit on Van Ness Avenue on Friday, April 1, 2022. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Jeffrey Tumlin took over as executive director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency in December 2019, three months before the pandemic lockdowns began.

The pandemic took a heavy toll on Muni. Like other major transit systems, Muni had to scale back service and adapt to a dramatic drop in ridership.

Empty office building in San Francisco

An empty office in downtown San Francisco, pictured above on May 17, 2023. Jeffrey Tumlin, the head of Muni, said he sees The City's commercial vacancies as a good sign. 

