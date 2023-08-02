Muni Buses at Islais Creek yard

Muni buses, pictured above at the Islais Creek Muni yard on Thursday, June 10, 2021, are coming back to the 28R 19th Avenue route for the first time in more than three years later this month. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A rapid bus line suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic will begin running in San Francisco again later this month, but riders should expect service changes on the line.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says the 28R 19th Avenue will resume weekday service on Aug. 21, more than three years after the agency suspended it and three other rapid bus lines to keep riders from spreading the coronavirus.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite