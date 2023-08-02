A rapid bus line suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic will begin running in San Francisco again later this month, but riders should expect service changes on the line.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says the 28R 19th Avenue will resume weekday service on Aug. 21, more than three years after the agency suspended it and three other rapid bus lines to keep riders from spreading the coronavirus.
It will run every 12 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. Moreover, the line’s southbound service will no longer end at the Balboa Park BART station, instead making its final stop at Daly City BART.
The 28R rapid bus line isn’t the only service undergoing changes.
The 28 19th Avenue, which doesn’t offer rapid service, will now run every 12 minutes all day instead of every 10 minutes during peak morning and evening commute hours.
SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin told the Muni Board of Directors on Tuesday that the forthcoming changes to The City’s bus schedules would not cost the agency any more money.
Transit ridership is also bouncing back from major setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From July 2022 to June 2023, ridership on the 28 bus line never dipped below 75% of its 2019 levels. And during June, ridership was up to 91% of pre-pandemic levels.
The rebound, however, was less substantial across the system in June. Overall, Muni’s June ridership was at 58% of June 2019 levels, but the system averaged almost 80,000 additional riders — or a 24% increase — over June 2022.
Like several local public transportation agencies, Muni has warned of potential service cuts as revenues lag behind pre-pandemic levels and COVID aid runs dry.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a budget in June that earmarks more than $5 billion for public transit agencies in the state over the next three years. Still, transportation officials and lawmakers have said additional funding is needed to address the looming financial crises.