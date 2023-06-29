Golden Gate Bridge view from Marin Headlands

Fares on the Golden Gate Bridge, pictured above from the Marin Headlands on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, will increase as much as $1.10 on Saturday, depending upon the type of ticket.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Bad news for tourists coming to The City this summer: Driving over San Francisco’s most iconic span is about to get pricier.

The Golden Gate Bridge, as well as the Golden Gate Transit Bus and Ferry and the San Francisco Bay Ferry, will permanently boost their fares starting Saturday.

