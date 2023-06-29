Bad news for tourists coming to The City this summer: Driving over San Francisco’s most iconic span is about to get pricier.
The Golden Gate Bridge, as well as the Golden Gate Transit Bus and Ferry and the San Francisco Bay Ferry, will permanently boost their fares starting Saturday.
The incremental hikes are due to separate five-year toll increase programs agreed to by the Water Emergency Transportation Authority and the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, the agencies in charge of each transit entity, several years ago.
Golden Gate Transit Bus and Ferry service fares will also increase by 25 cents, though discounted rates will remain in effect for children, seniors and people with disabilities and Clipper card users.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Ferry is increasing regular fares by 3% and special event fares by 10% to 15%. Fares are still as much as $2 fewer than in 2020, and the new prices are as follows:
Zone 1 (Alameda Seaplane, Harbor Bay, Oakland, Alameda, Richmond)
Zone 2 (South San Francisco)
Zone 3 (Vallejo)
Short Hops
Clipper/Mobile Ticket/Paper Ticket
$4.60
$7.00
$9.30
$1.00
Discount Clipper/Mobile Ticket/Paper Ticket
$2.30
$3.50
$4.60
$0.50
Children under 5-years-old
Free
Free
Free
Free
The ferry will continue to offer 50% discounts for children, as well as senior, disabled or Clipper START passengers.
The various price-hikes come the same week State Sen. Scott Wiener introduced legislation that would temporarily raise tolls by $1.50 at the Bay Area’s seven state-owned bridges, including the Bay Bridge. The extra $900 million in funds would be allocated towards helping the Bay Area’s transit agencies avoid a fiscal cliff.
The Golden Gate Bridge was not included in that proposal because it’s not owned by the state, but fare hikes are still coming to The City landmark nonetheless.