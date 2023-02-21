Muni29Bus-21Feb2023-010.jpg

A Muni 29 bus cruises down Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

After years of planning, major changes could be on the way for the 29 Sunset, a critical bus line connecting west side neighborhoods between the Bayview and the Presidio.

Though they remain aspirational and are not finalized, the early plans floated by transit officials could include a 29 Sunset rapid line and a slate of improvements that would substantially reduce commute times for riders.

