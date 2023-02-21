After years of planning, major changes could be on the way for the 29 Sunset, a critical bus line connecting west side neighborhoods between the Bayview and the Presidio.
Though they remain aspirational and are not finalized, the early plans floated by transit officials could include a 29 Sunset rapid line and a slate of improvements that would substantially reduce commute times for riders.
But, unsurprisingly, the agency is short on cash, a trend that has put much of Muni’s planned service improvements in purgatory.
“Our revenue forecasts are dire and while hundreds of thousands of people rely on Muni every day to get to their jobs, to school, to the grocery store and to the senior center or serve people who don’t have cars, Muni is a lifeline and we have to make sure we can fund Muni,” SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun wrote in an email to The Examiner
Agency leaders can envision an eventual 29 rapid line, but what they need is money — which will be increasingly hard to come by as a pandemic-related infusion of aid from the federal government runs dry and the agency faces a fiscal cliff.
The need to pinch penny places every decision under a microscope. Spending on a 29 Rapid line could leave to agency less money to, for example, bring back lines that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to return.
Absent a renewed burst of funding from the state or federal government, Muni could rely on support from voters, and its planning documents contemplate seeking funding for a 29 Rapid line in the form of a ballot measure.
“We are still discussing the cost effectiveness of operating a rapid line for one of MTA’s longest route,” Chun wrote. “With that said, it (is) also one of the costliest routes. The proposed 29 Rapid route and its consolidated stops has not been designed yet.”
According to its website, SFMTA plans to make a set of recommendations for work on the 29 to its Board of Directors this spring or summer. Work could begin shortly after board approval, to the delight of community groups that have fought for upgrades to the since planning began in 2019.
Before the potential creation of a rapid line, SFMTA could launch a “quick-build” this year to improve service along the nearly 14-mile- stretch of the 29, which starts in The Presidio, cuts south through the Richmond and Sunset districts, before cutting east through the southern portion of The City to the Bayview.
Along the way, it passes by more than a dozen schools, including San Francisco State University, Lowell High School and City College. It also connects a number of neighborhoods prioritized under Muni’s Service Equity Strategy.
Pending approval from its board, SFMTA would begin this year on a number of improvements to the line as part of its Muni Forward program that the agency says could reduce rush-hour travel times by 15 to 20%.
They will occur in two phases, with the first starting this year and addressing west side neighborhoods. Planning for phase two, fixing up southern neighborhoods, will start this year.
The changes are both intended to immediately improve service on the 29, but also set the stage for a 29 rapid bus in the not-too-distant future.
Muni officials and transit advocates have dreamed of a Sunset rapid line for several years, but the project was put on hold during the pandemic.
But finding a way to sustainably fund a 29 Rapid line would be challenging in the wake of the pandemic, which prompted a sustained decline in ridership and gutted Muni revenues. The agency is projecting a budget deficit of more than $100 million by fiscal year 2025.
Last year, voters rejected Proposition A, which would have funded a litany of Muni projects and service improvements.
The bond required two-thirds support from voters in order to pass. But neighborhoods like the Sunset, Excelsior, Portola and Visitacion Valley fell short of 60% approval, dooming the measure citywide.
Proposition L, another Muni funding measure, was approved by a super-majority of city voters — but again struggled in westside neighborhoods served by the 29.
Muni’s $400 million bond was supposed to get the transit system back in shape
The changes to the 29 could signal Muni’s commitment to residents of neighborhoods who have felt underserved by a public transit system that has traditionally focused on shuttling people downtown.
The potential west side improvements include reducing the number of stops the bus makes in order to reduce travel times. For several stops that remain, Muni is looking to make them more bus-friendly by repositioning the side of the intersection at which they stop, or by bringing the sidewalk right up to the bus so it doesn’t have to pull back into traffic.
The agency is also planning to shift bus stops to the far side of intersections in order to make it less likely the bus is stuck attempting to pull back into traffic.
Supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents the Sunset district, said the proposal includes a number of “smart changes” to improve service.
“The 29 is an essential route because it serves so many schools from St. Ignatius to Lowell,” Engardio said. “These buses are just packed with kids trying to get to school, so we need to improve the efficiency of the 29 so more kids are able to take the bus and we’re able to have less cars (on the road).”
The Sunset District has long been a place where, compared to other areas of the city, people are more likely to get around in a car if they own one. But Engardio noted people are more likely to use public transit if they can rely on it.
“There’s been a long history of people feeling short shrifted when it comes to public transit on the west side, but if we want people to drive less we need to give them other ways to get around — and that requires investing in public transit,” Engardio said.
Before the pandemic, the 29 was taken by about 20,000 people every weekday. That figure has dropped to about 14,000 now, but many of its buses remain full and face delays, according to SFMTA.
Data shared by Muni leaders this week showed that though short of its prepandemic ridership, the 29 is among the lines that have seen the strongest recovery citywide.